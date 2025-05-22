The foul-baiting with Oklahoma City Thunder MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been a major topic of discussion. However, Richard Jefferson had some interesting words about the MVP.



On the Road Trippin Podcast, the former NBA guard detailed what Gilgeous-Alexander said when the team was fighting for a play-in spot.



“Shai said, ‘2 years ago, I averaged almost 11 free throws a game. We finished 10th, and no one cared. Now I'm averaging 9. When I wasn't sending their team home, no one cared.'”



Now that the Thunder are dominant, the reigning MVP believes that the criticism is because his team is winning. After all, they were the best team in the NBA, winning 68 games. They went through the first and second round with ease.



Now, they have a tougher task with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Still, Gilgeous-Alexander has been the subject of much criticism. He's averaging 9.2 free throw attempts in the playoffs.

It's not as much as others say, but they feel that the baiting is out of control. No matter what, the Thunder have that 1-0 series lead and will continue to dominate for as long as it takes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to dominate for Thunder

Even though there have been questions about his foul tactics, no one can deny his dominance. After all, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points and played in 76 games.

His efficiency and clutch ability were unmatched, as the Thunder steamrolled the entire season. However, going back to Jefferson's point, the Oklahoma City guard has a valuable point.

The most-ever free throws he's shot in a season was 10.9. Even then, he never led the league in free throw makes or attempts. Fast forward to the 2024-25 season and he made a league-best 7.9 free throws on 8.8 attempts.

He never led the league, nor was close to it. Still, people find a way to dismantle his scoring because of how easily he gets to the line.

The slashing ability, and his patience are a lethal combination.

Either way, the criticisms will not stop until the Thunder are out of the playoffs. As of now, they don't seem like they will stop any time soon.