While the 2024-25 NBA MVP has yet to be announced, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to beat out Nikola Jokic for the award.

SGA had a historic regular season where he led the league in scoring (32.7 PPG) and also led the Thunder to the best record in the Association at 68-14.

If Gilgeous-Alexander does in fact win MVP, that would mean the Thunder have had an MVP winner of the past, present, or future in every single season since relocating from Seattle to Oklahoma City. Kevin Durant captured the prestigious award in 2013-14, while Russell Westbrook took home MVP in 2016-17.

Westbrook left the Thunder in 2019, the same year that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander arrived in the Paul George trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. Little did OKC know SGA would develop into one of the league's elite.

The Canadian guard is a cold-blooded scorer who is truly unstoppable. He balled out in the first round as well as the Thunder swept Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 27.8 points, 6.0 dimes, and 5.0 boards.

SGA was in the MVP conversation last season as well, but The Joker instead won it for the third time in his career. However, after Oklahoma City's historic campaign, it's already essentially a foregone conclusion that he will be crowned the NBA MVP.

Despite that, Gilgeous-Alexander isn't focused on individual accolades right now. The franchise cornerstone, along with the rest of this young, talented roster, are eyeing an NBA title. They definitely look the part of a contender, and SGA could be looking at a battle with Jokic in the conference semis. The Denver Nuggets currently lead the Los Angeles Clippers 3-2 in that first-round series.

The NBA hasn't yet announced when it will reveal the MVP winner, but it shouldn't be too long from now. We could be in for quite the treat if the two Most Valuable Player frontrunners meet in the next round.