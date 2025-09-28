OKLAHOMA CITY — The 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder is the second-youngest championship team in NBA Finals history. The association's youngest champs in over 40 years is a testament to a competitive Western Conference, according to GM Sam Presti ahead of the defending champion's 2025-26 campaign. Now, Presti believes that the same competitive conference can push Oklahoma City to win its second title.

As Presti reflected on how the Thunder ascended into a championship squad last season, he couldn't help but think of how the Western Conference played a vital part in Oklahoma City's growth over the years.

“One of the best things that's happened for our team, given how young it is, is that we play in the West because I think it's accelerated our development, especially in those early years, the 24-win years, or whenever that was,” Presti said. “We were only a really unsuccessful team for two seasons. But those two seasons, we had to get better because we played in the West. We played against great competition that accelerated us.”

The stiff competition forced the Thunder's young players to mature quickly, while the league's MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was blossoming into a superstar. Jalen Williams formed into an all-around All-Star, and Chet Holmgren developed into a two-way rim protector.

“There weren't many teams that young or [at] that level. So, in a lot of ways, the conference competition has made us better, and I think it will do the same thing even now that we're a contending team. I think it makes us better,” Presti added. “We have to welcome that. Not see it as any type of threat. I think it's more of a great opportunity we get to play against these great teams.

“We're certainly not thinking we're ahead of them or better than them. We have to play the season. We'll have to find that out. Hopefully, we will be,” Presti concluded.

Sam Presti on keeping Thunder's championship core

Thunder GM Sam Presti's championship core in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren proved to be worth every penny when they led Oklahoma City to its first championship last season. Therefore, this offseason, Presti secured Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, and Holmgren by inking the three to max contract extensions.

For Presti, the max deals are a two-way commitment for his core players.

“It's obviously really significant for us to have those types of players committed to the organization for the amount of time that they are. All of them are still improving,” Presti said. “All of them have demonstrated their ability to impact winning on both sides of the ball. We’re really fortunate to have these guys.”

The Thunder will host Media Day on Monday.