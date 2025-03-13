After beating the Boston Celtics 118-112, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plastered his Converse signature logo over the TD Garden and the Prutential building, a staple of the city’s skyline. The Converse headquarters are in Boston, less than a mile from the Celtics’ arena. After beating the champion Celtics, Gilgeous-Alexander said the win was “huge” for the Thunder. But no one anticipated this kind of display.

The image was projected to the buildings like the bat signal, per Courtside Buzz’s Instagram.

Gilgeous-Alexander debuted his signature shoe last month, but this was a savage promotion, considering the Thunder All-Star has no ties to Boston. Perhaps it’s a subtle message of Shai letting the city know he’ll be back for a potential NBA Finals series, which is the only way these two teams can meet again this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander thinks beating Celtics is ‘huge’ for Thunder

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led his team with 34 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and one steal. After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander addressed the magnitude of Wednesday’s win against the Celtics, which is the Thunder’s second of the season.

Gilgeous-Alexander discussed the significance of it all.

“It’s huge. Because they’ve done what we’re trying to do, the games are always going to be heightened. They’re always going to be a little more exciting,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They’ve, like I say, achieved what we’re trying to accomplish. There’s no better test in the NBA. You play for late June, and they’re the team that won in late June. So, playing against them is always fun and is always a really big challenge and something that we get to test ourselves against. I guess we passed two tests so far.”

After taking a three-point lead into halftime (63-60), the Thunder held the Celtics to 4-of-25 from deep. Then, the Thunder went on an 11-3 run to build an eight-point lead late in the final frame.

“That’s what happens when you trust the game plan; you trust each other offensively, and you do the little things to earn a win,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Every night in the NBA is going to be different. Every opponent is different. Sometimes teams shoot better than expected, worst than expected, but regardless, every night is going to pose an opportunity to pose a win, and we did those little things to do so.”

The Thunder will face the Pistons on Saturday and then the Bucks on Sunday.