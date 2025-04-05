HOUSTON — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander credited the Houston Rockets with dominating his team throughout Friday night's matchup. After Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams dismissed Friday's loss during his media availability, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leaned into the problems the Rockets presented amid a double-digit deficit that carried throughout the night.

After falling behind at the beginning of the opening frame, the Rockets pull ahead and never look back, securing a double-digit lead throughout the last three quarters of a 125-111 blowout loss at the Toyota Center. After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander highlighted how the Rockets took full advantage of the Thunder's shortcomings.

“They played harder, played better. More sense of urgency,” Gilgeous-Alexander. “That pretty much sums it up. We won the third quarter. We took steps in the right direction. It's the second-best team in the West at home. It's a little too late to take steps in the right direction in the third quarter, and that's why we lost tonight. But, nonetheless, we fought. We tried to give ourselves a chance. You can't come into a really good team's building and not get off to a good start.”

SGA finished with 22 points on 10-of-22 attempts, eight assists, four rebounds, and three steals in Friday's loss. Gilgeous-Alexander extended his 20+ point streak to 70 consecutive games. However, it came in a losing effort as Rockets' Jalen Green (34 points) and Alperen Sengun (31 points) combined for 65 points.

Jalen Williams brushes off blowout loss to Rockets

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams brushed off losing to the Rockets in a blowout fashion. Instead, Williams focused on his team's success heading into Friday's matchup.

“I don't want to blow this up super crazy. How many games did we just win in a row, 11? That's hard to do in general. I don't want to say we'll have games like this, but that is the human nature part of it,” Williams said. “We already clinched. We're going to be in first place, like, we know. So, I think it's very easy to let yourself off the gas. We've done a good job of it. I think this team really enjoys winning, too. So, just trying to keep that competitive edge each game.

“We're playing against ourselves. We're trying to get ready and figure out what works and what doesn't for the playoffs. So, we're trying to keep that in mind as we play.”

The Thunder will host the Lakers on Sunday.