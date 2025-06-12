Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has endured the “Free-throw merchant” moniker throughout the 2024-25 campaign, which triggered a response from his dad, Vaughn Alexander, amid the NBA Finals. During the Westeron Conference Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander addressed the label/chants he's heard on the road throughout the regular season, playoffs, and the Finals.

Alexander, SGA's dad, reacted to the public accusing Gilgeous-Alexander of baiting referees for trips to the free-throw line, per 520 Podcast with Jeff Teague.

“Shai’s not really a free-throw merchant drawing fouls. He’s using angles and change of pace. I’m going to up fake you, get you in the air, and you’re done. We all know that, what the f*** you doing in the air,” Alexander said. “Once you go up, I’m going up and you’re coming down on top of me. Am I drawing a foul? Well, yes, because the f****** rules of the game have fouls in them. Don’t want to draw no fouls? Then just change the rules, take all the fouls out of the game, and we’ll play f****** football-basketball.”

After averaging 9.0 and 10.2 free-throw attempts per game in the Thunder's second-round series against the Denver Nuggets, and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's dad is watching his son average 8.7 attempts from the line in the NBA Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts to free-throw merchant label

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder trail the Pacers 2-1 in the NBA Finals, expect Pacers fans to start a free-throw merchant chant at some point in Game 4. It's become routine throughout the Thunder's playoff run and Gainbridge Fieldhouse was no different in Gmae 3.

Still, Gilgeous-Alexander, who addressed the chant during the Western Conference Finals, remains unfazed by the label.

“Like, the way I see it, fans are gonna do whatever they can do to help their team win and knock me off my game, me being the head of the snake of our team,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And that's their job, that's what creates home-court advantage, that's what creates a fanbase, that's what creates energy in the building and they want the Timberwolves to win. They don't want the Oklahoma City Thunder to win. So I expect nothing else.

“As far as the label, I don't care. I never cared. I've said this before, I've shot more free throws in a season than I did this season. I think because we're at the top of everyone's radar, it's a little bit more noticeable and now people care about it, but I kind of see it as a compliment,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

The Thunder will look to bounce back with a win in Game 4 on Friday.