OKLAHOMA CITY — For a team that started the season with a near-perfect 24-1 record through 25 games, watching Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder lose back-to-back games — six in 12 outings — was a cause for concern for some fans. And after the Thunder responded with a thrilling overtime win against the Utah Jazz, Williams took the time to remind everyone of the defending champions' mortality despite their historic start.

Williams didn't hold back in his take on how the Thunder's recent struggles is proof that the defending champions go through the same ups and downs as any NBA team goes through amid an 82-game regular season.

“Everything’s about perspective. This isn't sounding cocky, but we win—just the last three years—we win so much, when we have a normal human stretch of losing a game or two that we shouldn’t have lost, the world freaks out,” Williams said. “The thing that we do internally is a good job of just going out there and playing. We’re not superheroes. We have human moments. We are human. We get physically and mentally tired just throughout the season.

“And I feel like that kind of showed, just in that stretch, and that's something we just get to work on, and get better with. It's just a part of the game. Every team this year has lost a couple of games that they wish they could have back, and we understand that. How many of those can you limit during the season and how much better can you get because of it? We'll take any win we can get,” Williams concluded.

Jalen Williams finished with 17 points in the Thunder's 129-125 bounce-back win in overtime against the Jazz. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's game-high 46 points led the way. Chet Holmgren had 23 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks.

Mark Daigneault reacts to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's clutch shot

Head coach Mark Daigneault reacted to the Thunder's recent struggles amid back-to-back losses to the Suns and the Hornets with appreciation for his team's ability to respond with a hard-fought win against the Jazz. Avoiding a three-game skid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder down the stretch to erase an eight-point deficit, including a game-tying shot to send the game into overtime.

Gilgeous-Alexander kept the Thunder's hopes alive. Then, he helped close out the Jazz with a four-point win in overtime. After the game, Daigneault reflected on SGA's mild-mannered approach in clutch moments.

“The most impressive thing is how natural he looks regardless of the circumstance. He looks like the same player every minute of the game, and every second of the game, down to the last seconds,” Daigneault said. “He doesn't waver. He looks the same in terms of his tempo. Everything’s consistent, even in the pressure moments.

“That's why he's such a great pressure player, and he was huge tonight. That was a massive play. I mean, he made other plays, but the play down the stretch was awesome.”

The Thunder will face the Grizzlies on the road on Friday.