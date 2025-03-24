Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled with his shot, going 7-for-29 from the field and 1-for-7 from beyond the arc, but the Oklahoma City Thunder still managed to edge out the surging LA Clippers 103-101 on Sunday night. Despite the tough shooting night, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault had nothing but praise for his MVP-caliber guard.

“We always say a leader is the person doing the right thing…And he walks the walk,” noted Daigneault in his post-game interview via Brandon Rahbar.

Gilgeous-Alexander still managed to score 26 points, making all 11 of his free throws, including two clutch shots in the final seconds to seal the win.

Hartenstein filled the stat sheet for the Thunder with 14 points, 10 rebounds (three offensive), six assists, three blocks, and two steals. Aaron Wiggins provided a spark off the bench, scoring 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting. forward Jaylin Williams contributed 12 points on flawless shooting, knocking down three triples while adding seven rebounds, two assists, and a block.

Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard missed back-to-back jumpers with the Clippers trailing by one on their final full possession. Gilgeous-Alexander then sank two free throws before Alex Caruso intentionally fouled Leonard to close out the game. After Leonard missed his second free throw, LA failed to get a shot off before time expired.

The Thunder outlasting the Clippers

The Clippers held a 93-92 lead with five minutes remaining. Leonard navigated an Ivica Zubac screen and drained a mid-range jumper, bringing his total to 22 points. Moments later, Gilgeous-Alexander fed Isaiah Hartenstein in the paint, and after Powell attempted a strip, Hartenstein capitalized by sinking both free throws.

The Thunder’s starting five featured Gilgeous-Alexander, Wallace, Dort, Caruso, and Hartenstein. Dort was back in action after sitting out three consecutive games with a right hip impingement. However, Jalen Williams (right hip strain) and Chet Holmgren (left hip strain) remained sidelined.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played a key role in Oklahoma City’s late first-half surge, contributing to 13 of the team’s final 16 points. He earned six free throws on aggressive drives, knocked down two jumpers, and delivered a sharp interior pass that set up Dort for a layup. Caruso, despite missing his first four attempts from beyond the arc, drained a three-pointer in the final minute, helping the Thunder take a 57-51 lead into halftime.

The Thunder’s MVP candidate opened the second half with an and-one floater, extending his streak to 64 straight games with at least 20 points. However, he managed just two more points for the rest of the third quarter.

OKC, who completed a season sweep of the Clippers (40-31), hold the NBA’s best record at 59-12. They also boast the league’s top scorer and MVP contender in Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 32.9 points per game.

Mark Daigneault and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Sacramento Kings on the road this Tuesday, March 25, with tipoff set for 9 p.m. CST.