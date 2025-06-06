Shai Gilgeous-Alexander channeled Allen Iverson in his NBA Finals debut during Game 1 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

In 40 minutes of action, Gilgeous-Alexander was dominant to begin his time on the biggest NBA stage. He finished with 38 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals. He shot 14-of-30 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.

As a result, he joined Iverson when it comes to scoring a lot of points, per StatMuse. Iverson scored 48 points in his Finals debut, beating the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals.

What's next for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and guard Luguentz Dort (5) look on during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's remarkable efforts, the Thunder were unable to hold onto their lead as they lost 111-110 to the Pacers in Game 1.

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) reaches for the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the first quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) stands during the national anthem before the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Stephen A. Smith attends game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends during the second half at Paycom Center.
Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the third quarter at the Chase Center with Richard Jefferson in the background
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
The Thunder controlled the momentum throughout most of the game, responding to the Pacers' runs with timely shots. However, their luck ran out when Tyrese Haliburton made a game-winning 2-pointer with 0.3 seconds left on the game clock. That proved to be fatal as Oklahoma City now trails 1-0 in the series.

What makes the loss sting even more was how active Oklahoma City was on the defensive side of the ball. They forced Indiana to commit 24 turnovers but only scored 11 points off them. The inability to take advantage of their opponents' mistakes was costly for the hosts as they temporarily lose homecourt advantage.

Four players scored in double-digits on Oklahoma City's behalf, including Gilgeous-Alexander. Jalen Williams had 17 points, six assists, four rebounds, and a steal. He shot 6-of-19 overall, including 1-of-4 from downtown. Luguentz Dort came next with 15 points and four steals, while Alex Caruso provided 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Thunder will look to bounce back when they host the Pacers in Game 2. The contest will take place on June 8 at 8 p.m. ET.