In only his 27th game of the regular season, Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams returned from a hamstring injury in Monday's 123-103 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. After missing the first 19 games of the regular season, Williams suffered two right hamstring injuries that kept him sidelined since February 11.

With only 10 games left on the Thunder's regular-season schedule, Williams revealed a mild level of frustration, which comes as a surprise, considering a 45-game absence.

“I think if I was on a different team, I'd be more frustrated. But I'm around good energy, as you guys can see,” Williams said. “So, I think that's been one of the things that's kept me going. I've been trying to use it as a positive, too. My wrist has felt better than it ever has. So, I think that was a big hurdle during the season that I've been able to get over. It feels back to normal.”

The positive vibes from teammates have played a significant role in Williams' road to recovery.

“You work out all season, and then you have the same injury twice in a row, and I was dealing with my hand at the time. So, that part was a little frustrating,” Williams added. “But I've been around good energy. I've been around a good organization that's made it pretty easy for me to come back. I feel pretty good.”

Williams finished with 18 points, six assists, and four rebounds in 20 minutes in the Thunder's 20-point win against the 76ers.

How Thunder teammates eased Jalen Williams' frustration

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Thunder forward Jalen Williams' return to coach Mark Daigneault's lineup is ideal amid the defending champions' final stretch of the regular season. Williams revealed how being around the team helped ease his rehab process this season.

“The biggest thing that helped me feel involved was the team allowing me to travel with the team,” Williams said. “I think when you're hurt, and you have to stay back on some of the road trips, that's actually pretty hard cause you're not around the team. So, you kind of feel like an outsider a little bit. So, the fact that I was able to do my rehab on the road a lot of times, and still be with the team, was super dope.

“It's just fun to watch the guys have to do things they don't normally do, and thrive in that situation. That was really cool.”

Williams enjoyed watching Ajay Mitchell's breakout season unfold, while veterans such as Jaylin Williams and Cason Wallace have also stood out amid the Thunder's injuries to its starting lineup.