The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to the Western Conference Finals after defeating the Denver Nuggets in the second round, and they are a step closer to making it to the NBA Finals. Not only does this run continue to validate the season they had, but it also shows that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is deserving of winning MVP this season.

If Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder had lost, people would have had a lot to say about whether he deserved the award, but ESPN's Brian Windhorst says that there shouldn't be an asterisk around it when he wins now.

“This was a historically relevant moment for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,” Windhorst said. “Not just for the season, he's likely going to win the MVP in the next few days. Had he won that award and lost this game to Jokic and the Nuggets, no matter what anybody would have said, no matter what I would have tried to argue, people would have always slapped asterisks on that. So knowing all of that, he came out and delivered.

With the MVP award being announced in the next few days, there shouldn't be a surprise if Gilgeous-Alexander is crowned the winner.

Thunder advance to the Western Conference Finals

It was probably one of the toughest series they've been a part of, but the Thunder were able to outlast the Nuggets in seven games and advance to the next round. It was Gilgeous-Alexander who delivered in Game 7, and he had the help of his running mate, Jalen Williams.

The Thunder will now have another tall task, as the Minnesota Timberwolves are waiting for them. This should be an exciting battle between Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards, two of the league's young, bright stars. Both teams have shown throughout the playoffs that they can be resilient, and they have what it takes to get a wire-to-wire win.

For the Thunder, the hope is that they can continue to play at a high level and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.