Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander addressed his MVP race after leading his team to a 113-107 victory against the Detroit Pistons, regarding head coach Mark Daigneault’s non-campaign. When a reporter asked Daigneault for his response to Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone’s MVP candidacy for Nikola Jokic, the Thunder head coach said he’s focused on his team’s success.

When the MVP award was mentioned after Saturday’s win, Gilgeous-Alexander had a similar response.

“If I had the exact same numbers I have and we were tenth in the west, it wouldn’t matter,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I’ve averaged 30 [points], and we’ve been in the Play-In, and I was fifth in the MVP ladder. The reason why I have my success is because of this team. It’s because of this group, and that’s all it’s really about. I always say it’s about winning, and when you win, everything falls into line.

“And I think because of that mentality, what are we, 12 games ahead of the next seed? I think that’s why we have that mentality where winning is all that matters, and everything else falls in line because of it,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sees All-Star potential in Cason Wallace

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also discussed Cason Wallace’s potential. Wallace is drawing All-Star Jrue Holiday comparisons in his second year, per Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander addressed Wallace’s growth after Saturday’s win.

“It’s been special. It’s so good to see that just because he’s that type of player, he has the tools to be an All-Star. He has tools to be like a Jrue Holiday, like that type of All-Star,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “In you defensively, and then when he has the ball, he can make a play. He can make a shot. Steps up in big moments. He has that ability, and to see his confidence grow as he’s with us, and see his development; it’s been really fun. It’s been great.”

In his second season, Wallace played an increased role for the Thunder, starting in 38 of the 58 games he played in 2024-25.

“With guys like that, you always worry that them sacrificing and them being in a role will hinder their development, but to see that he’s continue to be so confident and be the player he is, and do whatever it takes for the team is special,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “A guy like Cason is an A-plus role player.”

The Thunder will face the Bucks on Sunday.