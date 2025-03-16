After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 48 points in Saturday's 113-107 win against the Detroit Pistons, he gave Cason Wallace his flowers. Lu Dort suffered a hip injury in Saturday's victory, and Wallace stepped up, finishing with 20 points as the team's second-leading scorer. He also added five rebounds and three blocks, which all led to Gilgeous-Alexander comparing Cason's growth to that of Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday.

Gilgeous-Alexander sees All-Star potential in Wallace. While Holiday's All-Star days are behind him as a veteran in the twilight of his career, Holiday's a two-time All-Star named to six All-Defensive Teams and a two-time champion. It's the kind of potential Gilgeous-Alexander believes Wallace can reach one day.

“It's been special. It's so good to see that just because he's that type of player, he has the tools to be an All-Star. He has tools to be like a Jrue Holiday, like that type of All-Star,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “In you defensively, and then when he has the ball, he can make a play. He can make a shot. Steps up in big moments. He has that ability, and to see his confidence grow as he's with us, and see his development; it's been really fun. It's been great.”

In his second season, Wallace played an increased role for the Thunder, starting in 38 of the 58 games he played in 2024-25.

“With guys like that, you always worry that them sacrificing and them being in a role will hinder their development, but to see that he's continue to be so confident and be the player he is, and do whatever it takes for the team is special,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “A guy like Cason is an A-plus role player.”

Wallace's 20 points against the Pistons is a season-high. He fell two points short of tying his career-high 22 points, which he set last season against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 10.

After Alex Caruso compared Cade Cunningham to Luka Doncic, Dort and Wallace limited the Pistons All-Star guard to 11 points on 5-of-18 attempts. At the same time, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his fourth 40+ point performance in six tries.

Lu Dort suffers hip injury in Thunder win vs. Pistons

Lu Dort sustained a hip injury in the first half of the Thunder's win against the Pistons. He was ruled out for the game during halftime and will be evaluated on Sunday, per Thunder sideline reporter Nick Gallo's X, formerly Twitter.

“Lu Dort has hip soreness and will be evaluated in the morning,” Gallo reported.

The Thunder will conclude their three-game road trip against the Bucks on Sunday.