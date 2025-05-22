Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to lead both on and off the court. The newly-crowned MVP recently surprised his teammates with custom Rolex watches. The gesture, which quickly went viral after Overtime posted the reveal online, captured the attention of fans and players alike.

The gift came during a historic season. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5 rebounds per game—matching a feat only Michael Jordan has achieved. More importantly, he guided the Thunder to a league-best 68–14 record. As a result, he earned his first NBA MVP award.

Each Rolex featured a personalized engraving. According to reports, the messages reflected his close bond with each teammate. Rather than just a flashy move, the gift showed genuine appreciation and leadership. It also reinforced the trust and unity built in the locker room.

At the same time, the timing of the gesture holds extra weight. Gilgeous-Alexander is now eligible for a supermax extension worth up to $294 million over four years. If completed, the deal would begin in 2027 and run through 2031. But if Gilgeous-Alexander chooses to wait until 2026 to sign the supermax, a five-year $380M extension awaits him. Either way, whatever he chooses would become the richest annual contract in NBA history.

Beyond the numbers, the Thunder have fully embraced him as their franchise player. His consistency, maturity, and poise have fast-tracked the team’s rebuild. Still just 25, Gilgeous-Alexander combines star-level confidence with a grounded, humble approach.

The Rolex giveaway wasn’t just about recognition. Instead, it symbolized belief in the players around him and the journey ahead. Moments like this strengthen team culture and chemistry. His teammates didn’t just receive luxury watches, they were reminded that their effort matters.

“This is nothing compared to what they’ve been to me,” said in a postgame interview, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. He further added “I would rather have the MVP over a Rolex every day of the week and without them, I wouldn’t have the MVP.”

Looking ahead, the Thunder are in an enviable position. With cap space, young talent, and a proven superstar, their future looks promising. Signing Gilgeous-Alexander to a supermax would only confirm that the championship window is officially open.

Ultimately, Shai isn’t just building a legacy—he’s building a family. And the Thunder are all in. After taking Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals from the Timberwolves, the question now looms: can Oklahoma City finish the job and reach the NBA summit?