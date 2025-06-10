The Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing to hit the road as their NBA Finals series vs the Indiana Pacers shifts to Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4. The Thunder tied the series on Sunday evening with a blowout victory led by another standout performance from league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was dominant on both ends of the floor.

Still, Gigleous-Alexander knows that the Thunder have another gear they can reach despite how impressive they were in Game 2–and in these playoffs as a whole.

“I view competition the way I view everything as a whole, you’re never gonna do anything in life perfectly… We haven’t once played a perfect basketball game… There’s plenty of room to get better,” said Gilgeous-Alexander at a recent press conference, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

From an individual perspective, it'd be hard for Gilgeous-Alexander to play much better than he did in Game 2, as he torched the Indiana defense for 34 points to go along with eight assists and five rebounds.

The Thunder also got a huge lift from their bench, as Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins combined for 38 points.

A big opportunity for the Thunder

The Thunder now have officially made it as far as they did in the 2012 season, when they bowed out in five games of the NBA Finals vs the Miami Heat.

However, this time around, Oklahoma City is looking to close the deal, and if they can play like they did on Sunday, they'll be poised to do just that.

Oklahoma City has had the lead for approximately 97 percent of game time throughout this series, and in general, they've had a much easier time of getting to their preferred spots on the floor than the Pacers through two games.

However, the Thunder witnessed up close and personal just how lethal Indiana can become at the end of close contests down the stretch of Game 1, when Oklahoma City relinquished a 15-point fourth quarter lead en route to a shocking loss.

Still, as they did in a similar situation during their series vs the Denver Nuggets, the young Thunder showed impressive poise in bouncing back in Game 2, and now will look to hop back in the driver's seat of this series in Game 3 on Wednesday night.