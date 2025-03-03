ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Rockets will will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at the Paycom Center. It will be a possible playoff preview as we continue our NBA odds series while making a Rockets-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Thunder lead the head-to-head series 123-118. They are also 6-4 over their past 10 games against the Rockets, including 4-1 in the past five home games. So far, the Thunder have won two of three games against the Rockets this season, including both games at the Paycom Center.

Here are the Rockets-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Thunder Odds

Houston Rockets: +12 (-110)

Moneyline: +500

Oklahoma City Thunder: -12 (-110)

Moneyline: -700

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Thunder

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, and Space City Home Network

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets still have some flaws to fix if they wish to compete for a championship. Ultimately, they have lost twice to the Thunder this season and must do more to beat them for the second time.

When the Rockets beat the Thunder earlier this season, they jumped out to a 33-28 lead after the first quarter and a 62-60 halftime advantage. Then, they endured a bad third quarter that put them behind. But a big rally helped the Rockets propel themselves back to the top and secure the win.

Fred VanVleet led the way with 38 points while shooting 10 for 19 from the floor, including 5 for 9 from the three-point line. Additionally, they shot 13 for 14 from the free-throw line. Alperen Sengun added 20 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 7 for 17 from the field. Dillon Brooks had 16 points while shooting 6 for 11 from the hardwood. Likewise, Jabari Smith Jr. had 15 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 6 for 15.

The Rockets shot 41.3 percent from the field, including 35.1 percent from the triples. They held the Thunder to 44.7 percent from the field, including 33 percent from the triples. The Rockets shot 76.9 percent from the free-throw line, making 30 of 39 attempts. Additionally, the Rockets won the board battle 51-46. They also blocked six shots and committed 10 turnovers but did enough to win this game.

The Rockets will cover the spread if they can get off to a good start and hit their shots from all over the court. Then, they must contain one of the best players in the world and prevent him from doing any damage.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best players in the world. He keeps doing the little things that are enough to help the Thunder reign as the best team in the Western Conference. While their shooting might be a concern, there are no such concerns with Gilgeous-Alexander.

When the Thunder had their recent win against the Rockets, they started it on a bad footing, trailing 42-41 at halftime, as they dealt with poor shooting. But they exploded in the second half and never looked back.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 32 points while shooting 8 for 21 from the field, including 14 for 15 from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Isaiah Hartenstein had 21 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Williams added 20 points while shooting 8 for 20 from the field. Also, Luguentz Dort had 19 points and nine rebounds while shooting 5 for 11 from the field, including 5 for 9 from the three-point line.

The Thunder also overcame a deficit on the boards, losing 49-43, including 19 offensive boards to the Rockets. Yet, they stole the rock 12 times and blocked four shots. The Thunder also overcame 12 turnovers.

The Thunder will cover the spread if Gilgeous-Alexander can put the team on his shoulders and shoot the rock well while getting others involved. Then, the Thunder must do a better job on the boards and not let the Rockets get second chances.

Final Rockets-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are 32-27-1 against the spread, while the Thunder are 34-22-4 against the spread. Additionally, the Rockets are 17-11-1 against the spread on the road, while the Thunder are 18-9-2 against the spread at home. The Rockets are 19-17-1 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Thunder are 20-17 against the spread when facing the West.

The R0ckets have struggled to keep pace with the Thunder on the road. Their losses have been by an average of 17 points. Something is missing in their game, and their inability to play a full game against the Thunder on the road is a concern. I think the Rockets still have issues matching up with Gilgeous-Alexander. I also think the Thunder know how to take advantage of the fastbreak. It will matter in this game as the Thunder cover the spread at home.

Final Rockets-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder: -12 (-110)