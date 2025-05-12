DENVER — After Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault commended his bench guys' production in the fourth quarter of Game 4, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander talked about his role as the team's closer. Coming off his 18 points on 7-of-22 shooting, including 0-of-6 from deep in Game 3, he considered himself responsible for closing out the Nuggets in a 92-87 win on Sunday.

He reentered the game at 8:57 in the final frame before going 3-for-5 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on the pressure he put on himself heading into Game 4, trailing the Nuggets 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinals.

“My mentality was to do whatever it takes to win, and I do put a lot of pressure on myself,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I have very high expectations for myself — I’ve always have. I always dream big and reach for the stars, and try to accomplish my goals.”

For Gilgeous-Alexander, it's the expectation he always puts on himself as the Thunder's leading All-Star.

“I always feel like I have to. Those are the moments where “the guy” on the team earns his buck. You earn your money,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “You close games. You win games, and that’s what everything’s about — winning games. And the later you go in the season, the better the teams, the closer the games, and you get to rise to the occasion.”

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 25 points on 8-of-19 shooting, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals. After Nuggets fans taunted him seconds after Game 3's overtime loss, perhaps Gilgeous-Alexander got the last laugh on Sunday. For not, at least.

Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Thunder's leader

After winning Game 4, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault shared what makes Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander an ideal leader for his team. Gilgeous-Alexander's resilience is undoubtedly a trait that stands out.

For Daigneault, Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to never get too high after a win or too low after a loss is what makes him special.

“I always marvel at his ability to get himself back to get himself back to zero after a great game — that's his secret sauce,” Daigneault said. “He stays leveled and humbled despite success, but when he does fail, he doesn’t point fingers. He doesn’t pout. He’s not emotional. He’s not angry. He’s just so leveled that he just gets himself back ready to play, and the last guy you’re worried about bouncing back.”

The Thunder will host Game 4 against the Nuggets at the Paycom Center on Tuesday.