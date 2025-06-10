Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder made two big splashes last offseason that catapulted them into NBA Championship contention. They not only signed Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, but they also traded for guard Alex Caruso.

Over the season, Caruso has showcased just how important he is to the Thunder's success, including what he's picked up from his starting point guard in Gilgeous-Alexander.

What Alex Caruso has learned about Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Caruso is known as a defensive-minded guard who doesn't need the basketball in his hands much, making him the perfect complement for guys like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. After spending a few years defending them, Caruso got to experience the other side.

While he may look stoic and quiet on the court, Caruso says the NBA's Most Valuable Player from the Oklahoma City Thunder actually has a lot of energy.

Yeah, I think one of the things that's been unique to find out about Shai is like, he just has like an unlimited amount of energy,” Alex Caruso told ClutchPoints. “Like, to you guys, he seems quiet, he seems reserved, and you see this kind of stoic look for him on the court.

“But on the bus, on the plane, in the locker room, he's one that like when guys are coming in and you've played five games in seven days during the regular season. Somehow he comes in and has balance and has energy and is chatting everybody up. Which is probably why he's the player that he is and the consistency that he's brought this year and won the MVP is just because he finds a way to get it done every day.”

Gilgeous-Alexander enjoying his teammates and having fun behind the scenes is no surprise. The identity the Thunder have picked up over the years is being a team that likes to find joy whenever possible while locking in on the basketball court.

After losing Game 1 and dropping home-court advantage, Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder will look to reclaim home-court advantage right back in Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers.

Through two games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 36 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 3.5 steals per game while shooting 49 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and 90 percent from the free throw line.

Game 3 between the Thunder and Pacers will tip off on Wednesday night at 8:30PM EST on ABC.