OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder's historic regular season reached a new milestone, making NBA history in Monday's 145-117 blowout win against the Chicago Bulls. After Thunder fans welcomed back Bulls guard Josh Giddey to Oklahoma City's Paycom Center, his former team opened up a 40+ point lead through three quarters. Then, OKC improved to 28-1 against the Eastern Conference, a new NBA record.

The Thunder have dominated their opposing conference in a manner the association has never seen before, per FanDuel Sports Network's Nick Gallo.

“The Thunder has now clinched the best record against a conference in NBA history. 28-1 against the Eastern Conference this year,” Gallo reported.

The Thunder's 129-122 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 8 was the first and only game they have surrendered against an Eastern Conference opponent this season. Then, the Thunder avenged that loss with a 134-114 victory at home. Oklahoma City's also handed the champion Boston Celtics two losses this season, including a 118-112 win on March 12 at TD Garden after beating the Celtics 105-92 at home on January 5.

After Monday's win, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault revealed he didn't know his team was on the verge of achieving such a remarkable feat until a 28-point blowout victory was staring them in the face.

“We didn't even know that was a record or [that it] existed until we were at the doorstep of it,” Daigneault said after the win.

Thunder All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (27 points, 12 assists) and Jalen Williams (23 points, four rebounds) combined for 50 points after halftime. They, and the rest of Daigneault's starting lineup, the night was over before the beginning of the final frame. However, it was Isaiah Joe's eight threes against the Bulls that stole the show.

Isaiah Joe erupts for eight threes, 31 points in Thunder win

Thunder guard Isaiah Joe finished with a game-high 31 points, connecting on 8-of-14 threes and a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line. After Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander explained how Mark Daigneault motivates him and his teammates to be their best, Joe delivered an impressive performance.

Despite clinching the best record in franchise history and grabbing a 14-game lead atop the Western Conference, Joe explained why he wasn't surprised Monday's matchup was a lopsided victory.

“It just shows we put the same amount of preparation for any team. No matter East or West, we treat every game like it's worth something. It shows on nights like tonight,” Joe said. “We play together no matter who we play on both ends of the ball.”

The Thunder extended their impressive winning streak to 10.