The American Athletic Conference watched Wes Enis emerge as the breakout surprise for South Florida basketball. He went from NCAA Division II transfer to igniting the Bulls' March Madness run. He won over fans despite falling to Louisville during the first round.

Enis still captivated Tampa Bay by hitting 16.4 points per game. The southpaw showed a rapid-fire release on his 3-point attempts while also creating his own shots on the floor.

This time last year, Wes Enis was playing for D2 Lincoln Memorial Enis transferred to USF this offseason and has been BALLING OUT Yesterday against Tulane: 25 points

4 assists

2 rebounds

9-14 FG

5-10 3PT THERE'S BALLERS AT EVERY LEVEL 🔮🔮🔮 pic.twitter.com/ogislcUHd5 — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) March 2, 2026

Enis officially left the AAC school on Tuesday. He's on a “do not contact” tag as he enters the College Basketball Transfer Portal. This designation prohibits college basketball coaches from reaching out to the portal entry upon entering the database. Except Enis and his agency initiates contact first here.

Look for these three schools to make the most aggressive push to land him.

Providence can force immediate reunion with Wes Enis

Bryan Hodgson also left the Bulls, as the USF head coach will lead the Friars.

All the more reason to watch Enis here.

Hodgson will tap into the portal as many coaches jumping ship do. He's going to install a fast-paced system that's guard-heavy.

Enis proved to be perfect for his system. Hard to imagine Hodgson and Enis will ignore each other in the portal.

Enis to St. John's and Rick Pitino

Hodgson will have competition for Enis should he make an aggressive run. That includes a Big East powerhouse lurking in the shadows for the guard.

The reigning conference champions St. John's rises as one more strong fit here. Head coach Rick Pitino must replace leading scorer Zuby Ejiofor plus Bryce Hopkins. He does welcome back round two hero Dylan Darling, who's eligible to return next season.

But Pitino needed to rely on a versatile front court and gritty defense for the Red Storm. Having a scoring guard like Enis at his disposal would've advanced St. John's further.

Enis can even contend for lead scorer duties in Queens, NY. But only if Pitino goes after Enis in the portal. Plus Enis will ignite Final Four chatter for a university now manifesting a return to the big dance.

Texas and Enis look like dynamic pairing

Sean Miller turned the Longhorns into one of the NCAA Tournaments' biggest surprises. Expectations will rise in Austin…and Enis can join an aspiring national title contender here.

Miller should fawn over the guard's long-range game. He instantly replaces the departing Jordan Pope too in this scenario. Dailyn Swain and Austin Goosby forms a formidable guard trio with Enis if Miller pursues the latter.

Texas overachieved in season one under Miller. Now it's Final Four or bust for the ‘Horns. Enis' arrival here boosts the chances greatly.