Despite still being in the NBA Playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder are already in trade rumors regarding the upcoming NBA Draft. The team officially owns the No. 15 pick, which originally belonged to the Miami Heat. Due to the strength of the roster, rumors are swirling that the Thunder could trade the pick on draft night.

In Brett Siegel's early mock draft, he has the Thunder potentially taking French center Joan Beringer.

However, Clutchpoints' insider claims that teams around the league believe the No. 15 pick could be had via trade largely due to the fact that 15 players on Oklahoma City's roster are locked up for next season, and general manager Sam Presti may want to maintain the same roster that won 68 games in the regular season.

“Many around the league are pointing to the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 15th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft as a clear spot where trades could occur.

“With 15 players under contract for next season and the Thunder coming off a 68-win season, Sam Presti won't want to shake up his roster too much. That is why Joan Beringer could make sense for OKC as a draft-and-stash type of prospect should they keep this pick.”

If the Thunder don't trade pick No. 15 in the NBA Draft, then Berringer certainly could be a nice selection for the franchise. He'd likely spend time on the bench for a year or two learning and developing in Oklahoma City, especially with Chet Holmgren serving as the starting center.

Scouts believe the 18-year-old center has plenty of upside and could be a nice long-term option for OKC.

Berringer declared for the draft on April 25. He's projected to be taken within the first 20 picks of the draft, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. If he's available at pick 15, the Thunder could fetch some decent value in a possible trade or even select the 6-foot-11 big man themselves.