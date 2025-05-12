The Oklahoma City Thunder have tied their Western Conference Semifinals series at 2-2 against the Denver Nuggets and after four games, it's clear the rest of the series will be a back-and-forth battle. Leading MVP candidate and franchise star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been waiting for this moment and he's even happier to do so in his debut signature sneakers with Converse. Recently, SGA debuted a “Charm Black” colorway of his Converse SHAI 001.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Converse SHAI 001 first appeared at 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's long awaited debut signature sneaker with Converse. Just prior, Gilgeous-Alexander had signed on to be the Creative Director for Converse Basketball and their lifetstyle lines moving forward.

After initially debuting the “Butter” colorway and wearing them for the second half of the season, SGA brought out a new “Ares Grey” colorway, inspired by his son Ares and his grey eyes. Shai has been wearing this upcoming “Charm Black” colorway with OKC's black uniform, inspired by his mother Charmaine and her love for the color black.

Converse SHAI 001 “Charm Black”

SHAI 001: CHARM BLACK. Elegant, mysterious, and understated — inspired by @shaiglalex‘s mom Charmaine. pic.twitter.com/ghgYJYW3IS — Converse (@Converse) May 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander debuts his signature @Converse SHAI 001 in “Charm Black” — a tribute to his mom Charmaine. “My mother's love for the color black inspired this design – elegant, mysterious, yet unapologetically her. This one is for you, Charmaine,” says SGA. pic.twitter.com/pNLuKxw4ZL — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet



Per Nick DePaula, Gilgeous-Alexander describes the colorway: “My mother's love for the color black inspired this design – elegant, mysterious, yet unapologetically her. This one is for you, Charmaine.”

The newest Converse SHAI 001 arrives in a sleek, monochromatic black design throughout all aspects of the shoe. She shoe is crafted with a futuristic silhouette and aerodynamic construction throughout the midsole and outsole. The shoes also feature an inner boot with a conventional lacing system, covered up by the outer layer and encased with a zipper. Even the SGA logos along the tongue and heel are done in black to blend the look seamlessly.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander designed just about every aspect of the sneaker himself, so it's warming to see him dedicate his two of his first three colorways to his son and mother. The possibilities seem endless with this upcoming silhouette and we're already seeing pairs pop up throughout the NBA Playoffs.

The Converse SHAI 001 is still awaiting an official debut, but the “Charm Black” colorway is expected to drop alongside his previous editions sometime during the fall 2025 season. The shoes will come with a retail tag of $130, making these an extremely affordable sneaker for what should be an accessible release.

Which colorway has been your favorite thus far?