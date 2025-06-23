Fresh off earning his first NBA championship, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren left no doubt he earned it the hard way. Standing before fans and teammates after the Thunder’s Game 7 victory, the towering 7-foot-1 dropped one of the most memorable acceptance speeches of the season.

“I’ve been through so much personally this year. Not only the hip, but other things too. I’m proud of these guys for holding it up while I was out, I’m proud of myself for never quitting. Broken bones, bruises, it’s all temporary. But this is forever.”

"Broken bones, bruises… it's all temporary. BUT THIS IS FOREVER." 🙌 Chet Holmgren soaking it all in as OKC wins it's first Championship ever 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aMwLxK1Wcc — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 23, 2025

Those words caught fire. Holmgren’s season was defined by setbacks and perseverance long before he heard the roar of the championship crowd.

An Elite Prospect forced to wait

Drafted second overall by the Thunder in the 2022 NBA Draft, Holmgren missed his entire rookie campaign due to Lisfranc foot surgery. This year, a devastating right iliac wing fracture in a game against the Golden State Warriors sidelined him from November until early February. He wasn’t able to bear weight after the incident, missing 50 regular-season games before returning to game action on February 6.

Finals Stats and On-Court Impact

Despite the time lost, Holmgren proved vital to the Thunder’s title run. In the Finals, he averaged 12.3 points per game, even as shots fell at just 39.5 percent from the field and 15.8% from beyond the arc. But his value went far beyond scoring. In Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, he posted 14 points, 15 rebounds, and a block, solidifying his defensive presence.

In Game 7 of the Finals, Holmgren’s stat line read 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, eight rebounds, and five blocks. Throughout the postseason, he averaged 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in key supporting minutes. His size, rim protection, and rebounding complemented Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams as a true modern big.

A Story of Resilience

Holmgren’s speech captured the rollercoaster of his young career. Both the rookie season, wiped out by injury, and this hip fracture would break many, but he insisted that bumps and bruises were only temporary. The way he described seeing his team hold together speaks volumes. His journey is already legendary, even before he finishes his first tape.

Now, he stands at the top of the mountain as an NBA champion. From missing his first season and then half his sophomore year, to making game-changing defensive stands and scoring efficiently, he’s shown he belongs.

What It Means Moving Forward

At just 23 years old and already decorated with Final stats and a title, Holmgren’s trajectory is sky-high. His defense anchors the Thunder’s frontcourt, and he has rebounding, rim protection, and emerging offensive touch. If he keeps developing, he’ll be more than a role player; he could be a cornerstone.

Holmgren's awarding ceremony speech was an emphatic statement. For him, this title, a symbol of grit and belief, is forever, and after all he has been through, it is well deserved.

Tonight, the Thunder are champions. And their rising superstar proved that the greatest comeback is the one that ends with a championship.