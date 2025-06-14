The Oklahoma City Thunder came into Game 4 of the NBA Finals knowing they needed a win to regain control of the series. Facing a hostile crowd and a red-hot Indiana Pacers team, the young Thunder squad found themselves once again leaning on their rising defensive anchor.

And Chet Holmgren delivered exactly what they needed. His performance helped Oklahoma City pull off a critical 111-104 victory that tied the series at two games apiece and shifted momentum back to the Thunder.

Holmgren’s defensive impact was impossible to ignore. While much of the attention fell on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s late-game scoring explosion, head coach Mark Daigneault made sure to highlight the importance of Holmgren’s work on the other end of the floor. After the game, Daigneault did not hold back his praise.

“He is just so impactful at the rim, but he can really switch,” the 2024 Coach of the Year said post-game. “He is very switchable, he has great feet. We just found ourselves behind the ball, and the switching was able to get under control late. But we cannot do that unless he can do that, and he was outstanding tonight.”

Daigneault’s words captured the story of the night perfectly. Holmgren was everywhere defensively. Whether protecting the rim, switching onto guards, or closing out on shooters, his versatility disrupted the Pacers’ offense and shut down multiple scoring runs that Indiana tried to mount throughout the game.

The towering 7-foot-1 forward finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds, recording yet another double-double on the biggest stage of his young career.

But the stat sheet only tells part of the story. His ability to switch out and defend Tyrese Haliburton, Benedict Mathurin, and even wings like Aaron Nesmith kept Indiana from finding the mismatches they have exploited in previous games. Time and again, Indiana tried to draw Holmgren out to the perimeter, but each time, he stayed with the ball handler, cut off the driving lane, and forced tough shots. His combination of size, timing, and footwork frustrated the Pacers all night.

Indiana had entered Game 4 riding high after a thrilling Game 3 comeback. The Pacers had stormed back late in that game to take a 2-1 series lead, backed by Mathurin’s career night off the bench and Haliburton’s steady playmaking. Coming into Game 4, the Pacers looked to push Oklahoma City to the brink. Instead, they found themselves facing a Thunder team determined to flip the script.

After falling behind by double digits in the third quarter, Oklahoma City stormed back. Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge, scoring 35 points, with 15 coming in the final four minutes. Every time the Pacers threatened to pull away, he answered with a clutch bucket or free throw. Jalen Williams provided strong support with 27 points of his own, while Alex Caruso added 20 off the bench, giving the Thunder valuable contributions across the board.

But behind all the offensive highlights was Holmgren’s steady presence. His rebounding secured crucial extra possessions, and his rim protection stopped Indiana from converting easy looks inside. His defensive rotations in the fourth quarter prevented Haliburton from controlling the tempo the way he had in previous games. With Holmgren anchoring the defense, Oklahoma City was finally able to slow down Indiana’s ball movement and take the crowd out of the game.

For the Thunder, this road win could not have come at a better time. Regaining home-court advantage and tying the series at two games apiece gives them the upper hand as they head back to Oklahoma City for Game 5. The Paycom Center will be rocking as the Thunder look to take the lead and move one step closer to their first NBA championship since the franchise relocated.

The team’s youthful core has shown that they can handle the moment. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to prove that he belongs among the league’s elite stars. Williams and Caruso provide critical scoring depth and defensive grit. And now, Holmgren is showing that he may very well be the defensive key that holds everything together.

As Game 5 approaches, the Thunder’s confidence is growing. They have already shown they can win on the road, and they have already proven they can respond to adversity. With Holmgren anchoring the defense and the offense firing on all cylinders, Oklahoma City enters the next chapter of the Finals with the belief that this young group might be ready to finish what they started.

Holmgren’s Game 4 performance was an emphatic statement. And if he continues to defend at this level, the Thunder will be very difficult to beat the rest of the way.