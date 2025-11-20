Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner is technically listed on the Orlando Magic's injury report for Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Wagner — who is dealing with a broken nose — is listed on the injury report with “face mask.” He's been wearing a face mask in recent games amid the injury, but he is listed as “available” on the injury report.

As a result, Wagner will play on Thursday night barring any unforeseen setbacks.

Overall, the Magic hold an 8-7 record — good for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Orlando projects to be a legitimate contender this season, but the team has endured an inconsistent start to the new campaign. Paolo Banchero's injury absence has played a role in the Magic's up and down performance, as they miss his presence without question.

Nevertheless, Wagner's availability is pivotal. He's another star on the team who is more than capable of leading the way. When it comes to the question of if Franz Wagner is playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer is yes.

Magic's injury report

The Magic have six players listed on Thursday's injury report.

Franz Wagner (face mask): Available

Paolo Banchero (left groin strain): Out

Moritz Wagner (left knee injury recovery): Out

Colin Castleton (G League two-way): Out

Noah Penda (G League on assignment): Out

Orlando Robinson (G League two-way): Out

Clippers' injury report

The Clippers have four players on the injury report.