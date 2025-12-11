The Colorado Rockies have hit the reset button as an organization, bringing in new front office leadership. As the Rockies prepare to begin Warren Schaeffer's first full season as manager, Colorado got him some extra bullpen help.

With the No. 1 overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft, the Rockies selected right-hander RJ Petit from the Detroit Tigers. Professional scouting director Sterling Monfort thinks Colorado just found a diamond in the rough, via Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com.

“Gigantic force on the mound,” Monfort said about Petit. “Really like the strike throwing, the K percentage. He's had a track history of really, really attacking the zone with his three-pitch mix.

“The slider’s characteristics play really well at Coors Field to where it's not going to change the shape too much,” he continued. “We kind of see him as more of a bulk reliever, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth inning-type guy that can give us some innings where they're needed this year. He's a very safe bet based off of the reports and the discussions that we've had about him, but we're excited to have him.”

At 6-foot-8, 300 pounds, it'll be difficult to miss Petit on the mound. Over his five years in the minor leagues, the righty has put up a 3.40 ERA and a 281/88 K/BB ratio over 187 games. In 47 games between the Double and Triple-level in 2025, Petit registered a 2.44 ERA and a 79/22 K/BB ratio.

The Rockies need help all over their roster, including bullpen. Since Petit was a Rule 5 pick, he must remain on Colorado's major league roster for the entire season. But if he as good as Monfort believes he is, the Rockies will gladly welcome Petit on board.