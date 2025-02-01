The Orlando Magic (24-25) continue their six-game road trip with a matchup against the Utah Jazz (10-36) on Saturday evening. Ahead of the 5:00 p.m. ET tip-off, the Magic have listed guard Jalen Suggs as questionable with a left quad contusion on their latest injury report.

Suggs last appeared in Orlando’s 121-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons last Saturday, recording eight points, three assists, two rebounds, and a steal in 16 minutes of action. He missed 10 consecutive games due to back spasms, which developed after he suffered an injury in the Magic’s 106-97 win over the Toronto Raptors in early January. The injury forced team staff to wheel him off the court, but he took a step forward in his recovery by returning against the Pistons.

Jalen Suggs’ injury status for Magic vs. Jazz

With Suggs listed as questionable, the Magic will determine his final availability closer to game time. If he cannot play, they may rely on Anthony Black and Cole Anthony for additional backcourt minutes.

Orlando has been dealing with injuries throughout the season but has recently welcomed back key players, including Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Despite their returns, the team has struggled to find consistency, currently on a two-game losing streak and having dropped 12 of their last 17 games. The skid has caused the Magic to fall from the fourth seed to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Suggs is in the midst of a career year, averaging a personal-best 16.2 points, four rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. However, he has posted career-low shooting splits of 41.1% from the field and 31.4% from three-point range across 35 games.

Orlando’s road trip does not get any easier following the matchup against Utah. The team is set to face the Golden State Warriors (24-24), Sacramento Kings (24-23), and Denver Nuggets (29-19). Sacramento, currently 10th in the Western Conference, has been on a roll after a 13-19 start and is pushing to solidify its playoff positioning.