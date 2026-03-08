With the Orlando Magic beating the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, 119-92, the team was led by key outings from Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero, and Jalen Suggs. Looking at the latter, the Magic star in Suggs has been sporting a new bald look that would garner the attention of Banchero.

Subsequently, speaking after the win over the Timberwolves to the Amazon Prime crew, Banchero would be asked about Suggs' new look, saying that it “fits him” and that he's “excited” to see the memories made with it.

“Hey man, I told him he looked about five years younger with the fresh cut. You know, I think it fits him. Man, you can tell he's happy, you know, he was happy to be back home today, getting the win here in his hometown. I'm excited for him to make a lot of memories with that bald head,” Banchero said after recording 25 points and 15 rebounds on Saturday.

"I'm excited for him to make a lot of memories with that bald head." Paolo Banchero jokes about Jalen Suggs new haircut 😂 (via @NBAonPrime) pic.twitter.com/MbOrHkTMte — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2026

It remains to be seen if the 24-year-0ld will keep the look, but there's no denying that he feels good with it as he spoke about it last Tuesday, saying it was inspired by teammate Jevon Carter.

“Good vet. I think the way that he works every day is top-notch. He's one of the hardest workers I've been around, for sure. I got the haircut in light of Jevon. I'm trying to follow his footsteps with the baldy,” Suggs said, according to Jason Beede.

“I love the baldy,” Suggs continued. “But yeah, new transition, new evolution. It's like when Aang cut his hair off in Season 3 [referencing the show “Avatar: The Last Airbender”]. That's what I'm feeling like.”

#Magic guard Jalen Suggs said he got his haircut in light of Jevon Carter. “I’m trying to follow his footsteps with the baldy,” Suggs said. “… My favorite part about (him) is, he’s held me accountable on multiple occasions.” Suggs said the haircut is a new evolution for him: https://t.co/wQMpXARyAK pic.twitter.com/AGy677Ei5b — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) March 2, 2026

Consequently, Suggs, Banchero, and the rest of Orlando look to build off the win as they're 34-28, seventh in the East.