On Thursday night, the Orlando Magic came up against a Dallas Mavericks team that welcomed prized rookie Cooper Flagg back into the active lineup. Flagg had missed the past eight games for the Mavs, and his return was sure to infuse the Mavs with some life. In the end, the Magic prevailed with the ever slimmest of margins, taking a 115-114 victory.

It was certainly impressive of the Mavericks to push the Magic to the brink, but Orlando's veteran savvy won out in the end. And little did everyone know, if you look at it from a certain angle, that a ridiculously impossible shot from Suggs was going to prove to be the difference on the night.

Earlier in the game, Suggs drove baseline off of a pass from Paolo Banchero. He then tried to kick the ball out after drawing two defenders in PJ Washington and Dwight Powell. The Mavs seemed to have it covered, especially with Washington deflecting the basketball. However, the laws of physics weren't on Washington's side, as his deflection only guided the ball into the basket for two Magic points. If this basket didn't go in, the Mavs might have won by one.

WHAT?! 😵‍💫 Jalen Suggs’ pass gets deflected by PJ Washington and the ball somehow drops into the basket 🤯pic.twitter.com/rbLB3ocBoL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 6, 2026

Magic deploy balanced effort to ward off Mavericks

If there's anything the Magic can rely on on a nightly basis, it's their depth. They have drafted solidly over the past few seasons, and they have serviceable players at every position across their depth chart, and on Thursday night, they had to use every bit of that depth.

Five different players scored in double figures for the Magic, with Tristan da Silva leading all Orlando scorers with 19 points off the bench on 7-7 shooting from the field. As for Suggs, he finished with 17 points on the night on 6-14 shooting from the field and 4-11 from beyond the arc in his best game after embracing his baldness.