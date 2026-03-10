The Orlando Magic have struggled to remain healthy throughout the 2025-26 NBA season, and their woes have continued into the final month before the playoffs. While Paolo Banchero is healthy and leading the team to success, both Anthony Black and Franz Wagner remain sidelined with no clear timetable for their eventual returns.

Black, who sustained a lower back strain two minutes into Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, missed the Magic's following game on Sunday night against the Milwaukee Bucks due to this back strain. However, Orlando announced on Tuesday morning that the breakout guard would be sidelined with a lateral abdominal muscle strain. an injury that was revealed following an MRI.

His return will be dependent on how he responds to treatment.

This is not the best news for the Magic, especially since Black has put together a terrific third season and has taken over as one of the team's lead guards. Abdominal injuries usually result in players missing at least a week's worth of action, but can sometimes linger longer depending on the severity of the injury.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently missed nine games with an abdominal strain.

In 60 games this season, 40 of which he has started in, Black has averaged 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor. He currently ranks fourth on the team in scoring this season and third in total points scored (917).

As for Wagner, his left high ankle sprain has been the downfall of his season. Wagner initially suffered the injury on December 7 against the New York Knicks and subsequently missed 16 consecutive games. Although he returned to play overseas in his hometown of Berlin on January 15 and again on January 18 in London, England, Wagner then missed nine consecutive games.

He has been sidelined indefinitely since February 11 after suffering a setback and needing additional time after the All-Star break to fully recover. Following a recent re-evaluation of his ankle, the Magic have determined that Wagner is progressing but still requires time to recover and access his response to treatment.

Wagner has only played in 28 games this year as a result of his ankle troubles, averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

No timetable has been given for Black or Wagner to return to play, which means both players are likely out at least another week to see how they handle their respective injuries and if they can begin progressing to on-court workouts.

Despite these two injury concerns looming large as the Magic enter the final stretch run of the regular season, this team has been finding a lot of success lately because of Banchero's leadership.

Orlando has won four straight games and six of its last eight overall, with Banchero averaging 27.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game during the team's four-game win streak. That earned Banchero consideration for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award.

The Magic, who are 35-28 this season, will look to continue creating positive momentum and possibly move up further in the East playoff picture on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As for Black and Wagner, further updates on both players' injury status will be provided by the team at a later date.