A few months ago, Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs underwent knee surgery that ended his season. While in recovery, he is still getting noticed, but in the most unexpected of ways.

On Monday, Suggs appeared on ESPN's NBA Today to discuss his cousin Tyrese Haliburton's performance in the NBA Finals, per NBA Central. But the fans online weren't so much paying attention to the words as much as his hair, or lack thereof.

Suggs appeared bald, much to the delight of one fan.

Jalen Suggs and Tyrese Haliburton are cousins

“He would look better bald icl” @Ar15Mvp posted on X. Then, a fan suggested that Suggs undergo a special procedure to fix his hair.

“Suggs needs to get a hair transplant ASAP.” @CryptidPolitics said on X. Someone else seemed shaken up by Suggs' appearance. “He gotta let dat hair go,”@30BeenDat tweeted on X.

Hilariously, another fan evoked the words of the critically acclaimed Elsa from Frozen.

“Jalen Suggs needs to Let it go Let it go,” followed by a meme of Elsa. Finally, one more fan issued a meme of a torn-up Gucci backpack to Suggs.

“Just let it go bruh…it's over“@bufNYY161st posted on X.

Before his injury, Suggs averaged 16.2 points and shot 41% from the field. The Magic finished the season with a 41-41 record, resulting in being the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Even though he was out, Suggs was “charged up” for the playoffs. Ultimately, the Magic were eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, things are looking up for Suggs.

Jalen Suggs' future with the Magic

Last October, Suggs signed a 5-year $150.5 million contract extension with the Magic. This is part of a larger pattern of the Magic securing the talents of young talent.

Suggs is part of a young core that includes Wendell Carter Jr., Franz Wagner, and Jonathan Issac. Suggs has developed a reputation for being a constant playmaker and an effective defensive player.

He has found ways to get his teammates involved, resulting in high assist totals. In addition, Suggs has become a solid mid-range shooter and is improving from the three-point line.

Furthermore, he is a quick and high-IQ defender, forcing turnovers and playing high-pressure ball defense.