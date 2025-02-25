The Orlando Magic (29-30) are set to host the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (47-10) on Tuesday night, marking their second meeting since last season’s playoff series. However, ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off on TNT, head coach Jamahl Mosley provided an update on Jalen Suggs' status, indicating that the guard’s return remains uncertain.

Speaking with Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede, Mosley shared the latest development in Suggs’ recovery process.

“Jalen was just able to do some running. Still no contact,” Mosley said.

With Suggs still unable to participate in contact drills, his return timeline remains unclear. Beede pressed Mosley on how the team determines when a player is ready to resume full-contact activities.

“Again, everybody is different in how they respond to treatments, how they respond to the work that they’ve done that day,” Mosley said. “And so you really have to go off of their body of work. How does he feel in those moments and what can he push through? Where’s the pain tolerance? In a lot of ways, you’ve got to have great lines of communication with our guys and see how they feel after responding to what has happened.”

When asked if Suggs had suffered a setback or if this was simply a slow-healing injury, Mosley clarified the situation.

“This is something that takes time,” he said.

Jamahl Mosley updates Jalen Suggs' injury status as Magic prepare for Cavaliers

Suggs has officially been ruled out for Tuesday night’s game against the Cavaliers, marking his 13th consecutive absence and the 23rd game he has missed in the team’s last 24 contests. The 23-year-old guard continues to recover from a left quad contusion that has lingered far longer than initially expected.

Before the injury, Suggs was in the midst of a breakout season, averaging 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 40.9% from the field across 35 games. Orlando has particularly felt his absence on the defensive end, as his energy and ability to disrupt opposing offenses played a key role in the team's early-season success.

The Magic enter Tuesday’s game sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference as they continue to battle for a playoff spot. This will be their second meeting with the Cavaliers this season, having lost 120-109 in Cleveland back in November. Suggs delivered a near triple-double performance in that matchup, finishing with 28 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Orlando will need strong performances from Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and the rest of the backcourt rotation to compensate for Suggs’ continued absence. As the team awaits further progress in his recovery, Mosley and the medical staff remain cautious in their approach, ensuring Suggs is fully healthy before returning to action.