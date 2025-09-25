LOS ANGELES, CA — Orlando Magic rookie Jase Richardson was among 60 players drafted into the NBA this summer. In addition to the number of undrafted players who signed with teams for the first time as well, another rookie class means another group of young athletes with as much to learn off the court as they do on.

The simple fact is that nothing can prepare an incoming rookie for a transition of this magnitude to life in the NBA. Whether it's going from college to the pros or internationally to the best league in the world, preparation for an 82-game season and everything that comes with it can be grueling.

There's where the NBA, along with the National Basketball Players Association, has put together a number of programs that, led by former players, best prepares rookies for the journey they all embark on every fall.

Rookies enter through the, “Rookie Transition Program,” an initiative set up by the NBA in order to help the incoming class prepare for the what's ahead. This summer, the league hosted RTP at both Summer League in Las Vegas and in New Jersey where guidance was provided by former players, mentors, and financial advisors on the best practices to new NBA players.

“There are a lot of former players that are a part of NBPA and just having those people in your corner 24/7 is really, really huge,” Jase Richardson told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “I mean, Eddy Curry's been here, Quentin Richardson, Shaun Livingston was here, Andre Iguodala. Just having guys like that who have been 10 plus year pros and they know how to last in this league. Just having those people in your corner, it's huge.”

Richardson, who was selected 25th overall by the Orlando Magic in this year's 2025 NBA Draft and is the son of former NBA star Jason Richardson, spoke with ClutchPoints ahead of the start of his rookie season to break down what going through the programs has been like.

Additionally, Jase Richardson also discussed the Court of Leaders, a basketball development program that aims to help elite high school basketball prospects successfully navigate the journey from adolescence and youth basketball to adulthood and professional success.

The program focuses on personal development, basketball development, social impact, and the business of basketball. The high school players who are members receive tools and resources to help them develop as basketball players, including programming led by coaches with NBA/WNBA experience

This summer, Richardson became the first player who took part in the Court of Leaders program to be drafted into the NBA. But he surely won't be the last, as guys like AJ Dybantsa and Tyran Stokes are expected to make their way to the NBA next.

Here's ClutchPoints exclusive interview with Orlando Magic rookie Jase Richardson.

Tomer Azarly: So I want to start with the rookie transition program. You participated in it at Summer League. You got it now here, I believe it's in New Jersey. What's the experience been like for you so far in that?

Jase Richardson: It's been a great experience, honestly. Just going through this process with a whole bunch of guys that I've been around for a long time. Just learning about the process of becoming a rookie, the financing, everything you have to do to make sure you're just the best person and the best teammate you can be. It's been fun.

Tomer Azarly: How do you think this program kind of helps and can kind of shape what you're trying to do? Both in the league, but then off the court as well, as a man.

Jase Richardson: It's given me a lot, honestly. I think for me, the biggest thing is just how I am as a person. I think that's one area I really want to grow in, is just keep excelling and keep becoming a great person in this world. So just hearing that from a bunch of different other pros that it doesn't matter what you do on the court. Off the court also reflects a lot of who you are as a person, so building your brand like that. And then on the court, just coming in, keeping my head down, working, being the best teammate I can be, and just being a hard worker.

Tomer Azarly: I'm sure you kind of had a front row seat to it, given who your dad is. But, like, financially, I think there's a lot of pressure on guys, especially at a young age nowadays, and so much money out there. What are you kind of learning about the best ways to be fiscally responsible, especially when there's so much to go around?

Jase Richardson: Just being responsible. Having people in your circle who know what to do with large amounts of money like this. Just taking care of yourself, making sure that you're making the right decisions financially, that you're not spending money on material things that you probably won't need. And five, ten years later down the road, making the right investments, saving things. So just making sure we're doing all those little things to make sure that we can have this last for a long time.

After gaining valuable knowledge at the NBPA and NBA’s Rookie Transition Program, the 2025 Draft Class celebrated their entry into the NBPA’s membership at Rookie One Court. This year’s event was a chance to connect and honor our off-court culture. pic.twitter.com/SmcciLb4jK — NBPA (@TheNBPA) August 22, 2025

Tomer Azarly: How have you kind of been processing it? I know it can kind of be a lot for some guys. Like, how are you just mentally going through all this and processing it all?

Jase Richardson: Just taking bits of information that I really find useful. Just things about savings and just doing little things like that. Checking accounts, all types of things. So just really going through those, really just taking, the bits and pieces that I really find important and applying them to my everyday life.

Tomer Azarly: If there was like one or two of the biggest lessons you can kind of pinpoint that you've learned so far, what would they be?

Jase Richardson: I would say for me right now, just how to manage relationships with that. It's a lot different. Nowadays, once you really get into this space, a lot of relationships can change. So I think for me, just being able to manage those relationships when it comes down to things like that and just being financially responsible. Just so much money being thrown at you at a young age, it's really hard to manage at times. So just having the right people in your circle.

Tomer Azarly: Are there any things that you'd say maybe surprised you or that you were really interested to know coming into this program?

Jase Richardson: Just the resources that we have. There's a lot of former players that are part of NBPA. And just having those people in your corner 24/7 is really, really huge. I mean, Eddy Curry's been here, Quentin Richardson, Shaun Livingston was here, Andre Iguodala. Just having guys like that who have been 10-plus year pros and they know how to last in this league. Just having those people in your corner, it's huge.

Tomer Azarly: I want to ask you about the the Court of Leaders program. You were part of that as well for a couple of years. How did the experience of the Court of Leaders kind of help prepare you to pursue a career in the NBA and everything that kind of comes with it?

Jase Richardson: I think for me, the Court of Leaders really showed me a whole different side of basketball. Just being able to do that in high school and see the business side of basketball and seeing everything that comes with it rather than just playing. It was really huge for me because for me, I still want to be involved in sport, whether I'm playing, whether I'm not playing, I still want to be a part of this business. So just seeing that side so early and just getting exposed to it, it was amazing.

Silver/USJ 2027 Guard @haylenayers recently took part in the Court of Leaders Summit in Miami,FL pic.twitter.com/9VmIIHFCAD — Tennessee Flight EYBL (@TNFlightEYBL) August 4, 2025

Tomer Azarly: What was it like kind of being part of that cohort with a bunch of players, high school players at a young age and just trying to grow together and that camaraderie that came with it as well?

Jase Richardson: I mean, it's great. I mean, a lot of the people that were part of that group, we still talk today. Just to have that many, those guys and those girls there, it was special. We had a great time together. We enjoyed each other's time working out together, going to the NBA draft together, going to different parks. So just enjoying it.

Tomer Azarly: You're the first Court of Leader to be drafted in the NBA. And I know, there's guys like AJ Dybantsa coming up, Tyran Stokes as well. Like, what does it mean to be the first guy kind of drafted from that program, given that you participated in the program? And what do you think that it means for the future of the program as you try to grow and develop over time?

Jase Richardson: I mean, it's special. I definitely wouldn't believe you if you would have told me that a couple of years ago that I'd be the first one out of the group to go. But it's a super special feeling to have that. And just that the group of guys coming in behind me. I mean, you've got two really high level players and there's a whole bunch of them in these younger classes that can really do it. So I feel like it's really big for the group because this shows that not only are kids that just want to see the business side want to do it, but future pros also want to be a part of this group and learn about the business of the NBA.

Tomer Azarly: From what I understand, everyone has a mentor in the league office when they're in that program. What did your mentor kind of help you with? And what do you think that kind of did for you?

Jase Richardson: For me, my mentor, Jack, he was really helpful for me. Just teaching me a lot about the business of basketball. For me, I've always wondered how different sponsorships, brands, logos, things like that when teams switch logos or go through a rebranding phase. I was always curious about how they went about that. I called him and reached out to him about how they do things like that, how they handle things. Then he also showed me what his job and his role was in the NBA. It was just really amazing to see.

The WNBA named A’ja Wilson as the first-ever Global Ambassador for the Jr. WNBA. Wilson will participate in various Jr. WNBA events and serve as the Strategic Advisor to the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Court of Leaders program. pic.twitter.com/0svW9a2YJw — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) July 24, 2025

Tomer Azarly: This is obviously, no one can be fully prepared entering the NBA life and what that comes with, but do you feel like you're as prepared as possible given all the resources you kind of had with the quarter leaders, the transition program, all that?

Jase Richardson: I feel like I'm very well prepared. I feel like I'm prepared enough, but there's so many things I have to learn going through this. I still have to learn how to be a rookie on a team, how to adapt to going from a huge role in college back to a smaller role with superstars on your team. All those things, just managing it, taking time. I have great resources with the NBPA here, the Court of Leaders, and then my dad as well. I just feel like it's a lot of resources I can use.

Tomer Azarly: Congratulations on being drafted 25th overall, that's a huge accomplishement. Just tell me what the draft experience was like for you?

Jase Richardson: It was phenomenal. I did it back at home with family, close friends. My old coaches were their old teammates, so just to have that experience with them and share that bond and share that moment with all of them, it was huge.

Tomer Azarly: How excited are you to be a member of the Magic? I know a team that your dad played for a couple years ago. Well, now it's 12, 13 years ago.

Jase Richardson: Yeah, it's a humbling experience, honestly. I remember being at the arena at the time watching my dad play and to finally be an NBA player and be in the same team and same city that your dad played in. It's surreal, honestly. It's like a dream come true.

Tomer Azarly: What was it like walking through the halls of the arena knowing that you were there 13 years ago when your dad was playing and now it's for you. Like, you're the one going to play?

Jase Richardson: It's super weird. It doesn't feel that long ago that I was there, but time's been flying and now I'm a player at it. It's just, it still doesn't hit me that I'm still in the NBA, so it still feels surreal.

Tomer Azarly: What's kind of the messaging you've gotten from your dad? I mean, I'm sure he's gotten endless advice for you, but also wants you to kind of carve out your own career. What's some of the advice that he's kind of given you as you try to carve your own path here?

Jase Richardson: I think for me, one thing he's told me is don't rush the process and enjoy it. You're only a rookie once and you only can enjoy your rookie year once, so just go in there, have as much fun as I can, work hard, and just be a great person and be a great teammate.