For the third straight year, the NBA Cup is back with group play games beginning on Friday, October 31. While two weeks have not even passed by yet in the 2025-26 NBA season, teams will begin their journey to be crowned in-season champions, as this year's NBA Cup has the potential to deliver some amazing matchups.

If the first week of the new NBA season is any indication, this tournament will feature plenty of high-level play and teams giving it their all, especially in the Western Conference, since every game matters a little bit more between conference foes this year.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament in 2023, and the Milwaukee Bucks claimed the NBA Cup during the 2024-25 season. Will the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder get back to the title game and win it all in December, or will a different team cement itself as a true threat in the league by seizing the cup in Las Vegas?

Predicting the NBA Cup is near impossible, as injuries continue to impact several teams around the league. Not to mention, a few groups feature true championship contenders pitted against one another… like West Group C, with all five teams boasting winning records early on this season.

The 2025 NBA Cup tournament officially begins on Friday, as four games in both conferences will start this in-season spectacle. Here are the full schedules, breakdowns, and predictions for all six NBA Cup groups this season.

East Group A schedule

Atlanta Hawks (2-3): at IND (10/31), vs. TOR (11/7), at WAS (11/25), vs. CLE (11/28)

Cleveland Cavaliers (3-2): vs. TOR (10/31), at WAS (11/7), vs. IND (11/21), at ATL (11/28)

Indiana Pacers (0-4): vs. ATL (10/31), at CLE (11/21), at TOR (11/26), vs. WAS (11/28)

Toronto Raptors (1-4): at CLE (10/31), at ATL (11/7), vs. WAS (11/21), vs. IND (11/26)

Washington Wizards (1-4): vs. CLE (11/7), at TOR (11/21), vs. ATL (11/25), at IND (11/28)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN EAST GROUP A:

There are many questions regarding injuries in East Group A entering NBA Cup play on Friday.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young recently suffered a knee sprain in Wednesday night's 117-112 win over the Brooklyn Nets. The Cleveland Cavaliers are without both Darius Garland and Max Strus, and now Donovan Mitchell is dealing with hamstring tightness. Then there are the Indiana Pacers, who have eight different players on their injury report.

Whichever team is the freshest will likely win this group, but the first two games on Friday night are the most important.

The Pacers desperately need a win after starting the year 0-4, and they can put the Hawks on the edge of elimination in the NBA Cup group stage with a win. On the flip side, the Hawks could start living up to expectations with a win in Indianapolis, but Young's injury looms large. A lot of pressure now falls on Dyson Daniels to step up, with Young set to miss Friday's first NBA Cup game.

Cleveland will host the Toronto Raptors in their first NBA Cup game on Friday night, a game that is more interesting than many would imagine. As a result of injuries and roster changes, the Cavs are still trying to figure out who they are.

If Mitchell is not 100 percent, there is a clear opportunity for the Raptors, who already beat the Hawks at the start of the season, to shockingly beat Atlanta and Cleveland in this group.

Brandon Ingram has been playing at a very high level, RJ Barrett has started the year strong, and Scottie Barnes continues to prove that he is one of the best two-way talents. With depth and scoring at every position, the Raptors are a very sneaky team in this NBA Cup group. If they beat the Cavs on Friday night in Cleveland, they will win East Group A.

The final team in this group is the Washington Wizards, a young team that has raised some eyebrows this season. Washington recently took the undefeated Philadelphia 76ers to overtime, and they are being led by second-year players Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George. Maybe the Wizards could shock everyone and go on a surge, but that is unlikely to happen.

Given Young's injury in Atlanta, it's hard to believe in the Hawks' chances against Cleveland and Toronto, which means whoever wins that head-to-head matchup on Friday will be the likely winners of East Group A. Keep a close eye on the Raptors, as they could easily go 3-1 and emerge as a sneaky team that ends up winning the East's wild-card spot as a result of their point differential.

EAST GROUP A PREDICTION: Cavs win Group A over Raptors by head-to-head tiebreaker; Raptors earn East's wild-card spot

East Group B schedule

Boston Celtics (2-3): at PHI (10/31), at ORL (11/7), vs. BKN (11/21), vs. DET (11/26)

Brooklyn Nets (0-5): vs. DET (11/7), at ORL (11/14), at BOS (11/21), vs. PHI (11/28)

Detroit Pistons (3-2): at BKN (11/7), vs. PHI (11/14), at BOS (11/26), vs. ORL (11/28)

Orlando Magic (2-4): vs. BOS (11/7), vs. BKN (11/14), at PHI (11/25), at DET (11/28)

Philadelphia 76ers (4-0): vs. BOS (10/31), at DET (11/14), vs. ORL (11/25), at BKN (11/28)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN EAST GROUP B:

Before diving into East Group B, let's give an honorable mention to the Brooklyn Nets for participating in the NBA Cup (because they have to). If this team wins a game against any of their four opponents, it would be a miracle since Brooklyn is the worst team in the NBA, and they really aren't afraid to hide that.

Group B is a four-team race between the surging Philadelphia 76ers, the unpredictable Boston Celtics, and both the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic — two teams that have underachieved through the first week and a half of the new season.

Philadelphia is red hot right now. Tyrese Maxey is playing at an MVP level, and VJ Edgecombe has made an early statement in the Rookie of the Year race. Regardless if Joel Embiid is still on a minutes restriction and/or if Paul George makes his debut during the NBA Cup group stage, the 76ers have proven that their backcourt alone can win them games.

The Sixers already went on the road and beat Boston in their first game of the season, and they also took down Orlando by double digits. It is likely that Philly will lose at least one game during the NBA Cup group stage, but home games against the Celtics and Magic favor them.

As for the Celtics, they have taken a step in the right direction since starting the year 0-3. Josh Minott and Neemias Queta have provided a spark in the frontcourt as of late, and Joe Mazzulla has his team locked in defensively. If the Celtics can continue to wear down their opponents on defense and push the pace in transition, they could pull off some upsets.

However, that first upset will need to come quickly on Halloween night in the City of Brotherly Love if they are to have a chance at winning this group.

Eventually, the Magic will turn things around. This team is too talented to have lost four of their first five games, and it just seems like they're still forging their identity. There would be no better time to get going than during the NBA Cup, as their final two games against Detroit and Philadelphia will dictate this team's fate for the knockout rounds.

The Magic have a real shot at winning this group, but it will come down to their final game against the Pistons, who have turned the corner as of late with Cade Cunningham leading the charge. If either Orlando or Detroit beats Philadelphia, then the winner of that final game will win Group B.

Then again, the 76ers have looked great early on, and it's plausible to believe the Celtics, Magic, and Pistons will defeat one another, allowing Philadelphia to sail into the next round.

EAST GROUP B PREDICTION: 76ers win Group B over Pistons by head-to-head tiebreaker

East Group C schedule

Charlotte Hornets (2-3): at MIA (11/7), at MIL (11/14), vs. NYK (11/26), vs. CHI (11/28)

Chicago Bulls (4-0): vs. NYK (10/31), at MIL (11/7), vs. MIA (11/21), at CHA (11/28)

Miami Heat (3-2): vs. CHA (11/7), at NYK (11/14), at CHI (11/21), vs. MIL (11/26)

Milwaukee Bucks (4-1): vs. CHI (11/7), vs. CHA (11/14), at MIA (11/26), at NYK (11/28)

New York Knicks (2-2): at CHI (10/31), vs. MIA (11/14), at CHA (11/26), vs. MIL (11/28)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN EAST GROUP C:

This is the most fascinating of the three groups in the East. Whereas the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls are two young teams looking to make a name for themselves, the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat are all experienced, veteran teams that understand what it takes to win big games.

After all, the Bucks are the reigning NBA Cup champions, and they will be tough to beat as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is taking over games.

Giannis and the Bucks recently defeated the Knicks in Milwaukee, and they won't face either New York or Miami until their final two group-stage games. The Bulls' depth and defensive intensity could become problematic for the Bucks, but then again, it's hard to pick against Antetokounmpo in that matchup.

At some point, the Bulls will come back down to Earth after their 4-0 start to the season, and it will likely start on Friday night in their first NBA Cup game against the Knicks.

Although New York is 2-2 through four games, these are just growing pains of learning Mike Brown's system. The Knicks are still widely considered to be the East's best team, and the NBA Cup present them with a chance to prove this early in the season. With Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride making their way back from injuries, the Knicks should be at full strength come the middle of November.

Whether or not the Heat can compete with Miami and New York depends on Norman Powell's health. Powell has missed two straight games because of a groin injury, and without him in these big NBA Cup matchups, the Heat will struggle to find consistent production. The good news is that Powell shouldn't miss a lot of time, and Tyler Herro could make his season debut by the end of the group stage.

That is why we can't write off the Heat just yet, as they have been the Bucks' kryptonite through the years, and Miami does match up well with the Knicks from a defensive perspective.

An upset early on by either the Bulls, Hornets, or Heat over the Bucks or Knicks changes the entire dynamic of this group. A potential blowout win for anyone could also prove to be the difference, especially in a three-team tie scenario predicted below.

EAST GROUP C PREDICTION: Bucks, Knicks, Heat all finish 3-1; Bucks win Group C with point differential

West Group A schedule

Minnesota Timberwolves (2-3): vs. UTA (11/7), vs. SAC (11/14), at PHX (11/21), at OKC (11/26)

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-0): at SAC (11/7), at UTA (11/21), vs. MIN (11/26), vs. PHX (11/28)

Phoenix Suns (1-4): vs. UTA (10/31), vs. MIN (11/21), at SAC (11/26), at OKC (11/28)

Sacramento Kings (1-4): vs. OKC (11/7), at MIN (11/14), vs. PHX (11/26), at UTA (11/28)

Utah Jazz (2-2): at PHX (10/31), at MIN (11/7), vs. OKC (11/21), vs. SAC (11/28)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN WEST GROUP A:

Is there any team in West Group A that can beat the Oklahoma City Thunder? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his team off to a perfect 6-0 start, and they are without All-Star Jalen Williams. Not to mention, the other four teams in the Thunder's group are a combined 6-13 to begin the year.

To make matters worse, the Minnesota Timberwolves aren't in any position to contend with the Thunder in this group despite facing off in the 2025 Western Conference Finals since Anthony Edwards is currently out with a hamstring injury. While it doesn't appear to be a long-term injury, hamstrings can be tough.

The good news for Minnesota is that Edwards has four weeks to return to the court before the team's matchup with Oklahoma City.

Outside of the Thunder and Timberwolves, it may not be that crazy to say that the Utah Jazz are the third-best team in this group. Utah has shocked many around the league with their 2-2 start to the year, as Lauri Markkanen has been playing at an All-Star level. Keyonte George and Walker Kessler have also improved as clear core options for the Jazz, setting them up to possibly pull off an upset or two in the NBA Cup.

As for the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings, they will be locked in a battle to avoid finishing last. Whereas the Suns are struggling to find any consistency on defense, the Kings have looked older and slower than the rest of the Western Conference. It would be shocking if either of these teams won more than two games.

Unless Gilgeous-Alexander gets hurt, there's no way the Thunder don't go 4-0 and win Group A with ease.

WEST GROUP A PREDICTION: Thunder go 4-0 and win Group A

West Group B schedule

Dallas Mavericks (2-3): at MEM (11/7), vs. LAC (11/14), vs. NOP (11/21), at LAL (11/28)

Los Angeles Clippers (2-2): vs. NOP (10/31), at DAL (11/14), at LAL (11/25), vs. MEM (11/28)

Los Angeles Lakers (3-2): at MEM (10/31), at NOP (11/14), vs. LAC (11/25), vs. DAL (11/28)

Memphis Grizzlies (3-2): vs. LAL (10/31), vs. DAL (11/7), at NOP (11/26), at LAC (11/28)

New Orleans Pelicans (0-4): at LAC (10/31), vs. LAL (11/14), at DAL (11/21), vs. MEM (11/26)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN WEST GROUP B:

Isn't it fitting that the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will be fighting with one another to win West Group B in this year's NBA Cup? Both of these teams entered the preseason with high championship aspirations, yet each faces major questions entering this early-season pool play.

Can the Clippers consistently find scoring production outside of James Harden, and will they be able to win on the road against Dallas and their in-city rivals? On the other side, will Luka Doncic be healthy enough for the Lakers, and can LeBron James return at some point during the group stage games?

These are two major factors that not only dictate the Lakers' NBA Cup fate but also control where they reside in the West standings when the calendar flips to 2026. The good news for Los Angeles is that Luka is currently listed as questionable to play in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing three straight games.

Regardless if Doncic plays, the Lakers will continue to feature Austin Reaves as one of their primary ball-handlers and playmakers, as he has averaged 34.2 points per game to begin the new season.

Outside of the two Los Angeles teams, there isn't really much to discuss.

The Memphis Grizzlies have yet to win back-to-back games, and they have struggled to stop teams from attacking and scoring in the paint. This team is also in the bottom 10 of the league when it comes to transition defense.

As for the Dallas Mavericks, not having Kyrie Irving and a true point guard has limited their offensive production. Cooper Flagg will come around and find his footing in time, but Anthony Davis is now dealing with some sort of foot or Achilles tendon strain. Without Davis, the Mavs have no chance at pulling off upsets in this group.

And then there are the New Orleans Pelicans, a team that is on the verge of becoming the first to make a head coaching change this season. Willie Green, whom the organization decided to keep over the summer, is on the hot seat and could be fired if the Pelicans lose their next two games to begin the year 0-6. This team is in shambles, and they will likely get swept in their four NBA Cup games.

So, who will win if it's Los Angeles vs. Los Angeles? The Lakers have won six of their last eight regular-season meetings against their rivals. With the possibility of both James and Doncic being healthy come time for their Nov. 25 clash with the Clippers, it's hard to pick against the Lakers with their three-headed monster.

WEST GROUP B PREDICTION: Lakers win Group B over Clippers by head-to-head tiebreaker; Clippers earn West Wildcard

West Group C schedule

Denver Nuggets (3-1): at POR (10/31), vs. GSW (11/7), at HOU (11/21), vs. SAS (11/28)

Golden State Warriors (4-2): at DEN (11/7), at SAS (11/14) vs. POR (11/21), vs. HOU (11/26)

Houston Rockets (2-2): at SAS (11/7), vs. POR (11/14), vs. DEN (11/21), at GSW (11/26)

Portland Trail Blazers (3-2): vs. DEN (10/31), at HOU (11/14), at GSW (11/21), vs. SAS (11/26)

San Antonio Spurs (5-0): vs. HOU (11/7), vs. GSW (11/14), at POR (11/26), at DEN (11/28)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN WEST GROUP C:

This is by far the best group in the 2025 NBA Cup. Not only are two of the last four NBA championship organizations in this group with the Golden State Warriors (2022) and Denver Nuggets (2023), but the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant also loom large as legitimate title threats.

Of course, then there are two young, emerging teams in the Western Conference: the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs.

While Portland is still dealing with the aftermath of Chauncey Billups' arrest by the FBI and his ongoing investigation, Tiago Splitter has taken over and led the Trail Blazers to a 3-1 record. Can the former NBA champion keep this momentum going with his dynamic, athletic squad, featuring the likes of Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija, and Donovan Clingan?

Believe it or not, the Spurs have proven early on this season to be the best team in the group. For the first time in their 59 seasons as an organization, the Spurs have started a season with a 5-0 record.

Victor Wembanyama has cemented himself as the early MVP favorite, and San Antonio is joined by Denver as the only two teams in the league to be ranked inside the top eight in both offensive and defensive rating entering the NBA Cup. It will be very interesting to see how they match up against true title threats in the West in big games.

Both the Warriors and Rockets won their respective groups in the 2024 NBA Cup, and they faced off in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Houston would go on to lose to Oklahoma City in Las Vegas.

All five of these teams are evenly matched, but they are each unique in their own ways.

The Spurs are relying on their quick instincts on defense and Wembanyama to carry them. The Trail Blazers look to punish teams by pushing the pace and speeding the game up. Durant and the Rockets can outscore any team in the league, as they rank No. 1 in offensive rating through their first four games.

As far as the Nuggets and Warriors' chances of winning this NBA Cup “Group of Death,” they are experienced championship teams led by two of the best players in the league: Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry, respectively. These superstars understand what it takes to win on this type of stage, and they always find a way to win games for their teams.

That is why this matchup between Denver and Golden State on Nov. 7 could decide this group. Then again, you could make a legitimate case for any of these five teams coming out of their four-game gauntlet.

Whichever team wins West Group C will be sending a strong message to the rest of the conference, as all five of these teams look like playoff threats right now.

WEST GROUP C PREDICTION: This group is a crapshoot. The Nuggets seem to have the edge based on schedule and Jokic's numbers, but don't count out the Warriors, who defeated Denver already. Whoever wins that GSW at DEN game wins Group C.