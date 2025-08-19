When it comes to teams who are poised to take a major leap in the 2025-26 NBA season, the Orlando Magic are near the very top of the list. The Magic made a big trade for Desmond Bane and signed veteran point guard Tyus Jones. Along with internal development, they figure to be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. Being an elite team also means making good moves on the margins, and the Magic are hoping they can do so with their latest roster move in signing Lester Quinones, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

The Magic’s roster move to add Lester Quinones is a camp signing, and he will have the opportunity to make the team’s final roster either on a standard contract or on a two-way contract. As it stands, the Magic have 14 players on standard contracts and two players on two-way contracts. Quinones is entering his fourth season of NBA experience thus he is eligible for a two-way contract.

Quinones joins the Magic after having split the 2024-25 season between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans. After signing a two-way contract with the 76ers to start the season, he was waived in early December. He signed with the Birmingham Squadron in the G League, and ultimately landed a two-way contract with the Pelicans for the final months of the regular season.

He appeared in a total 13 NBA games last season at a little over 14 minutes per game. He received more of an opportunity on the court with the Pelicans, averaging a career-high 8.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He shot 38.6 percent from the field, 31.7 percent from the three-point line and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Quinones’ NBA career began in the 2022-23 season after he went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. He signed a 1o-day contract with the Warriors, followed by a two-way contract. He re-signed with the Warriors for the 2023-24 season also on a two-way contract, and had it converted to a standard contract before the season’s end. The Warriors chose not to re-sign him ahead of last season.