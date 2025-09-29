As the Orlando Magic opened media day on Monday, team president Jeff Weltman provided injury updates on guard Jalen Suggs and forward Moritz Wagner with opening night against the Miami Heat just one month away.

Weltman said Suggs remains on track to be ready for the season opener, while Wagner’s recovery from an ACL tear will extend further into the year.

“Obviously two different injuries, players and different timetables,” Weltman said. “Jalen, we kinda said all along that it’s a long way off to set goals. We’ve targeted opening day for him and there’s still a long way to go before we get there, but he’s worked really hard, he’s made a lot of progress, he’s in an incredible mindspace and I think he’ll be a participant in whatever parts of training camp Arnie deems. And through that we’ll remain targeting opening day.”

Mortiz Wagner recovering from ACL tear as Magic look to rebound from injury-plagued season

Weltman then addressed Wagner’s progress.

“Moe’s timeline is completely different. He’s further away. I think you guys know that there’ve been unfortunately, a series of ACL’s in the last decade of the NBA like the associated timeline with that. But you also know Moe Wagner, and so he’s not your normal guy. And so he’s attacking it and we’re hopeful that he can beat that timeline. What that looks like exactly is too soon to say.”

The Magic endured an injury-plagued 2024-25 season. Suggs sustained a season-ending cartilage injury to his left knee in late January that required arthroscopic surgery. Prior to the injury, he averaged 16.2 points, four rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 41% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range across 35 games.

Wagner suffered his ACL tear in December after delivering a career-best stretch. He averaged 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game on 56.2% shooting overall and 36% from beyond the arc in 30 appearances.

Jalen Suggs aims to be ready for opening night vs. Heat

Suggs said his sights remain set on being ready for opening night.

“That’s my goal. My goal was training camp which I had to let go, a little bittersweet. I’m really placing it in God’s hands to be honest. I’ve kinda taken that out of my psyche, taken out of my control and given that to him and I’m really approaching everyday with the intention to do everything in my power so that I can be available and ready for the boys, the squad come game 1,” Suggs said. “So, obviously that’d be ideal but I just think the everyday process of coming in here, being on the table, getting my body work done, coming into the weight room, making sure that I get my strength training and prepare every part of my body … this is the most intentional that we’ve been about hitting all of those muscle groups.”

Wagner expressed optimism about his recovery and said he is approaching the process as an opportunity for personal growth.

“Mentally, I’m more in the way of getting in shape now and not rehabbing,” Wagner said. “I obviously worked really hard, committed to getting the thing right… put really everything I had, invested a lot of time, a lot of money, a lot of patience and mental capacity into this thing so I’m really locked in on getting better. I picked up a lot of fun, cool, new habits for me that I hope will extend my career and just help me grow too.”

The Magic will open their 2025-26 season at home against the Heat as Suggs targets his return and Wagner continues his rehabilitation.