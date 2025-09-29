As the Orlando Magic prepare to open the 2025-26 NBA season, team president Jeff Weltman made clear that the franchise’s young core is now being evaluated by one standard: winning. Speaking at media day Monday, Weltman said Paolo Banchero and the rest of the roster understand the expectations placed on them as they enter another pivotal season.

“The best thing about Paolo is that’s an easy answer – we gotta win. We’re paying these guys because we wanna win and Paolo knows that. If you were to ask him, it’s an easy answer. I feel that, as I alluded to earlier, when you say these guys are 22, 23, you know, 21 years old, you just anticipate growth, growth, growth. At some point even a 29-year-old can get better but not at the same pace you expect these young guys to get better and that’s what is kinda exciting about our team… that a lot of our core guys are under contract for many years and that they have the internal drive to win, even if that means sacrifice.”

“They’re gonna work, they’re gonna make each other better, but if it means sacrificing, they’re gonna do whatever it takes to win. And so that, honestly [is] the next step for all these guys ultimately. We can talk about shooting percentages, this or that… ultimately, they all know that we are all going to be judged on for winning.”

President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman on Paolo Banchero and the growth of the team 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/VqWOcPwdck — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 29, 2025

Magic solidify core with major extensions and blockbuster Desmond Bane trade

The remarks underscored Orlando’s transition from a rebuilding franchise to one aiming for sustained contention. After back-to-back playoff appearances, the organization has committed significant resources to secure its foundation.

This summer, Orlando acquired Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in a blockbuster trade, adding a proven scorer and outside shooting threat to complement Banchero and Franz Wagner. The move came shortly before the Magic signed Banchero to a five-year, $239 million maximum rookie contract extension that could escalate to $287 million with incentives.

Bane, who signed a five-year, $207 million extension with Memphis in 2023 before being traded, joins a roster already secured with long-term commitments. Wagner signed his own five-year, $224 million rookie extension last year following Orlando’s 2024 playoff run, a deal that could climb to $269 million. Guard Jalen Suggs also inked a five-year, $150.5 million rookie extension in October 2024, days before the start of last season.

Jeff Weltman sets winning standard as Paolo Banchero leads Magic into 2025-26

The financial investment reflects Orlando’s confidence in a young core that has grown together under head coach Jamahl Mosley. Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in 2022, has emerged as the centerpiece, earning Rookie of the Year in 2023 and an All-Star selection in 2024. Wagner and Suggs have established themselves as key two-way contributors, while Bane’s arrival adds perimeter scoring and postseason experience.

The Magic are looking to build on consecutive postseason appearances. In 2024, they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the first round. Last season, they fell to the Boston Celtics in five games, though Banchero averaged 29.4 points per game in the series.

Now, with their roster locked into lucrative long-term deals, the Magic enter 2025-26 with higher expectations than at any point in the last decade. Weltman’s message left little doubt: the time for development has given way to the time for results.

Orlando opens the season at the KIA Center on Oct. 22 against the Miami Heat.