The Philadelphia 76ers had a cursed season in 2024-25, and now they have to rebuild around Joel Embiid and Paul George as they try to get back into contention in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia has two very promising young guards in Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain, and they still have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA when healthy. However, staying healthy has been the problem of late, as the 76ers struggled with injuries all season long.

A dreadful 24-58 record, combined with some lottery luck, landed the 76ers the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA Draft. Another talented piece, especially on the wing, would be a huge addition to this Philadelphia team, and Daryl Morey will have his pick of likely everyone except for Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper in the pool.

While there are plenty of players who would fit nicely in Philadelphia, there are also some players that the 76ers should avoid in the draft. Here are the two biggest possible landmines for the 76ers in the first round.

F Ace Bailey – Rutgers

Ace Bailey will be one of the most popular picks at No. 3 due to the 76ers' need for a wing. Bailey fills that role, but Philadelphia may not have the kind of infrastructure that will allow Bailey to thrive as a young player.

If the 76ers were to draft Bailey, he would come in and would be the fifth scoring option at best as a rookie. That isn't exactly conducive to the style that the freshman phenom likes to play. The 6-foot-8 wing is a tough-shot maker and has never seen a contested jumper that he doesn't like — something he would never get in this 76ers offense.

While that could be a good thing, the question would arise of what Bailey's impact would be in a diminished role as a scorer, or whether he would even want to accept that lesser role.

If Bailey were to be drafted to a less talented team, he would get much more freedom offensively, which is something that he may covet more than being stuck being Embiid and company in Philadelphia's pecking order.

Bailey's defensive upside is arguably the biggest wild card for him. He is already a strong weak side defender and has shown the willingness to be good on the ball, but his lack of strength can sometimes hamper him on that end of the floor. However, he would have to lean into that and improve tremendously on that end to reach his potential as an immediate impact role player on a team that will have title aspirations.

G Jeremiah Fears – Oklahoma

This is more of a fit problem, as Fears is one of the best lead guards in the draft. However, the skillset of the former Oklahoma star doesn't fit in with what the 76ers need, so they would be wise to avoid him at the top of the draft.

Fears isn't the biggest guy, coming in at just under 6-foot-3 without shoes on. That makes him an awkward fit next to McCain and Maxey, neither of whom are the biggest players run the backcourt themselves. Fears also is a questionable fit as an off-ball player due to his spotty shooting ability and his biggest strength, which is attacking off the dribble.

When Fears has the ball in his hands, he is a menace. The Illinois native is a walking paint touch who lives in the lane, with the explosiveness and touch to finish consistently around the rim. Fears also has good feel as a ball handler in the two-man game, and he showed that off constantly last season while creating a large chunk of offense for Oklahoma.

The problem with both of those skillsets is that they both require Fears to be playing on the ball. With Embiid, George, McCain and Maxey all in the fold, he won't be able to do that a ton, which would make him a square peg in a round hole with the 76ers.