The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are looking to avenge their Super Bowl loss as they come into the 2025 season, but Andy Reid and company are still the kings of the AFC. In the process of making five Super Bowls in the last six seasons, winning three of them, Mahomes has become a household name celebrity name that goes beyond just the football world.

Mahomes is capitalizing on that ahead of the 2025 season as the No. 2 owner of a new coffee business named Throne Sport Coffee. His interest in business as a whole, as well as his love for drinking coffee, made this a perfect match for him.

“I've always been interested in business just from watching when my dad [former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes] played sports and then watching other athletes like LeBron or Michael Jordan, Alex Rodriguez, these guys, is that as much as you have success in sports, business it's kind of the same feel,” Mahomes said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “It's competition.”

Article Continues Below

Mahomes' coffee offers a healthier caffeine option for coffee-drinkers, including low calories and sugar along with natural ingredients.

Of course, Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler was one of the pioneers of getting athletes into the coffee business after going viral with Big Face Coffee during the NBA Bubble back in 2020. Big Face has continued to be successful since, and now Mahomes is looking to rake in some extra cash in the same field.

On the football field, Mahomes and company have their usual sky-high expectations coming into the 2025 season. They are the three-time defending AFC Champions and will be shooting for their third Super Bowl in four years this fall, and the fourth of Mahomes' career overall. The former NFL MVP is still the best quarterback in football, but he will have to continue playing at that level to keep a leg up on a loaded AFC.