The Michigan football team has its quarterback situation locked down for the near future as the Wolverines now hold commitments from top QBs in both the 2026 and 2027 class. Brady Smigiel seems poised to follow in Bryce Underwood's footsteps in a few years, and now Michigan has its 2027 QB as Peter Bourque announced his commitment to the program on Monday. He chose Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines over Georgia, North Carolina and Penn State.

“BREAKING: Four-Star QB Peter Bourque has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 210 QB from Hingham, MA chose the Wolverines over Penn State, North Carolina, & Georgia. He’s ranked as the No. 7 QB in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals).”

Peter Bourque kept it short and sweet upon his commitment to Michigan:

“GO BLUE,” Bourque said.

Peter Bourque is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #75 player in the 2027 recruiting class, the #6 QB and the #1 player in the state of Massachusetts. Bourque currently attends Tabor Academy in Marion, MA. Penn State put up a good fight here, but Michigan got it done.

“Towering pocket passer with a live arm that has turned heads with his exit velocity, release points and ball placement,” Bourque's scouting report states. “Will head to college with a little more seasoning than others after electing to reclassify and move back a year. That gained maturity constantly shows up on tape as he’s a decisive thrower that limits risks. Sees the field well and will let route concepts develop while coordinating a modern pro-style attack.”

Michigan has the QB position locked in for the next few years with Bryce Underwood, and Brady Smigiel is another highly-rated player coming into the program next year. With Bourque's commitment, the future is looking bright for the Wolverines.

“Rips tight spirals to the second and third levels with ease and has proven to be extremely efficient working off play-action,” the scouting report continued. “Grew up playing lacrosse and those movement skills translate over to the gridiron as he will climb away from pressure and step into throws. Not one that’s afraid to embrace contact. Hasn’t faced the highest-level of competition in New England, but has delivered in key moments, which counts. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can challenge defense vertically.”

Getting a QB committed this early in the 2027 class is huge for Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team. The most important position is checked off the list.