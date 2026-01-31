The Philadelphia 76ers (26-21) have basketball-related adjustments to make following the news that nine-time All-Star Paul George is being suspended for 25 games after violating the NBA's anti-drug policy. But Andre Drummond is taking the time to show support for his teammate.

“I stand with you,” the two-time All-Star center posted on X. George issued a statement in the aftermath of the league's punishment, revealing that he mistakenly took “improper medication” while seeking treatment for a mental health issue. Obviously, Drummond is concerned for his fellow NBA veteran's well-being.

Although the two men have shared a locker room for less than two seasons, they have spent well over a decade in the NBA together. There is a certain kinship that forms during that time, even from afar. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse will trust Drummond and other experienced members of the team like Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry to keep the players focused amid this setback.

Article Continues Below

George has endured injury problems and a decline in production during his short tenure in Philadelphia, but he is still leaving his mark from 3-point range. The 2019 All-NBA First-Team selection is shooting 38.2 percent from distance and drained nine treys in Tuesday's 139-122 victory versus the Milwaukee Bucks. He is also a solid rebounder, averaging 5.1 through 27 games. Fortunately, Drummond has that department covered.

The 32-year-old big man is averaging 8.7 boards in just 19.6 minutes per contest. He continues to attack the glass with ferocity and is a vital backup for the injury-prone Embiid. Andre Drummond will stay ready and activate his superpower when needed.

Judging by his latest message, he will also be there for his friend.