The Philadelphia 76ers officially signed guard Tyrese Martin to a two-way contract on Thursday, the team announced in a press release. President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey confirmed the move as the Sixers continue restructuring their roster following the All-Star break.

Martin, 26, began the season with the Brooklyn Nets, appearing in 37 games with six starts. He averaged 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 18.8 minutes per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. He scored in double figures 12 times, including a season-high 26 points on 7-of-14 shooting and 5-of-9 from three-point range against the Toronto Raptors on November 23. After clearing his January contract guarantee deadline and securing his full $2.2 million salary, Martin was waived on February 5 to create roster space for Brooklyn's trade for Hunter Tyson.

Over the past two seasons with the Nets, Martin played in 97 games, making 17 starts and averaging 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 20.7 minutes per game while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. For his three-year NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn, he has appeared in 113 games, averaging 7.2 points on 40.1% shooting, along with 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He has six career 20-point performances, including a 30-point outing with eight three-pointers against the Phoenix Suns on November 27, 2024.

Originally selected 51st overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, the Allentown, Pennsylvania native has also produced in the G League. Across 72 games with the Atlanta Skyhawks, Iowa Wolves, and Long Island Nets, Martin averaged 17.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 32.8 minutes, recording 25 double-doubles and 21 games of at least 20 points, including five 30-point efforts and one 40-point game.

Martin fills Philadelphia's open two-way slot alongside MarJon Beauchamp and Dalen Terry after Jabari Walker's elevation to the 15-man roster.

The 76ers enter the stretch run at 30-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference, looking to avoid the Play-In Tournament. With Paul George serving a 25-game suspension, Martin adds backcourt depth as the Sixers push toward the postseason.