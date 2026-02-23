On Sunday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers picked up one of their more impressive wins of the 2025-26 season with a blowout road victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. As has often been the case this year, Tyrese Maxey led the way for the 76ers, scoring 39 points on an efficient 16-28 shooting from the field.

After the game, Maxey spoke on his relationship with Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who scored 28 points in the loss, and revealed that the two have been competing for over a decade.

Maxey said that there is “footage of us playing against Ant, I think we were in the fifth grade,” said Maxey, per Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune on Bluesky.

Maxey also described a fifth-grade Edwards as “short, chubby, and strong.”

Edwards is no longer short or chubby, but he is still one of the strongest shooting guards in the NBA today, having been one of the few Timberwolves who was able to get to his spots consistently against the 76ers on Sunday.

However, for the most part, Philadelphia did a solid job of keeping Edwards' supporting cast in check, winning all four quarters of the game en route to a comfortable victory.

The 76ers now sit at 31-26 on the season, and have a solid chance of securing one of the top six seeds in the Eastern Conference when all is said and done. Making matters more impressive for Philadelphia is the fact that the team got this win with both Joel Embiid and Paul George out of the lineup. Embiid is currently dealing with a shin issue that flared up over the All-Star break, while George is still serving his 25-game suspension from the league for violating their substance policy.

In any case, the 76ers will next hit the floor on Tuesday evening on the road against the Indiana Pacers.