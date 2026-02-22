The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night hoping to bring an end to a 4-game losing streak that began with a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers earlier in February. The Timberwolves have been red-hot in recent weeks, with All-Star MVP Anthony Edwards leading them to three straight wins.

The 76ers, in addition to the absence of Paul George, will also be without the struggling Joel Embiid, who continues his right knee injury management and is also reported to have right shin soreness. Both teams have plenty of absences to worry about, with Rudy Gobert also out with a suspension for Minnesota, per the official injury report.

Considering recent form, the Timberwolves will view this game as a must-win, with Edwards especially on an impressive scoring run of late. Even in the absence of Gobert, the 76ers may struggle to break down Minnesota, especially considering Embiid is set to miss yet another game.

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Timberwolves

Joel Embiid has officially been ruled out for Sunday night’s matchup against Minnesota, marking his fifth consecutive absence. Philadelphia’s offense looks dramatically different without Embiid anchoring the halfcourt attack.

The Sixers enter the game at 30-26, but their recent four-game losing streak, all by double digits, has largely been down to Embiid’s absence. Of course, the 76ers have plenty of other players sitting out, with PG13 suspended and Johni Broome and MarJon Beauchamp missing as well.

The Timberwolves meanwhile have Enrique Freeman out due to G League commitments, while Naz Reid is questionable with shoulder soreness, in addition to Gobert’s suspension.

76ers injury report

Joel Embiid: Out (Right knee injury management; right shin soreness)

Paul George: Out (League suspension)

Johni Broome: Out (Right knee meniscus tear)

MarJon Beauchamp: Out (G League two-way)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Available (Left knee injury recovery; brace)

Timberwolves injury report

Rudy Gobert: Out (League suspension)

Naz Reid: Questionable (Right shoulder soreness)

Enrique Freeman: Out (G League two-way)

Rocco Zikarsky: Available (G League two-way)