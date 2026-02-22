Tyrese Maxey revealed a clear message for his Philadelphia 76ers squad following their upset loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

Maxey is halfway through the sixth season of his NBA career with the 76ers. He made his way up the ranks to become one of the best guards in the league, helping the 76ers remain stable as playoff contenders. However, they tend to be vulnerable to upset losses, something they sustained against the Pelicans.

Maxey reflected on the loss after the game, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. He commented on how he and the team need to control the momentum from start to finish while managing through the ups and downs of the contest.

“It's gonna take a lot. You know what I mean. As you dig yourselves a hole, only US can climb ourselves out of it. You know what I mean? Like we in this thing together? You know what I mean, through the highs, through the lows, through the peaks, through the valleys. You know what I mean? We said that since day one, and here's what it is like. We played a really good half, then we come out there. We play good start the third, honestly. And then we got those bombs away, and they hit some shots. And you know, it's difficult to come back from that momentum swing. We tried to swing it back, but it's too late,” Maxey said.

How Tyrese Maxey, 76ers played against Pelicans

Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers will be active in the playoff picture this season. However, their latest loss to the Pelicans leaves questions for them to answer moving forward.

Four players scored in double-digits for Philadelphia in the loss, including Maxey. He finished with a stat line of 27 points, seven assists, five steals, and three rebounds. He shot 9-of-23 from the field, including 2-of-11 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. Kelly Oubre Jr. came next with 25 points and five rebounds, VJ Edgecombe had 14 points and five rebounds, while Quentin Grimes provided 11 points and three assists.

Philadelphia improved to a 30-26 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic while trailing the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Going through four consecutive losses, the 76ers will look to get back on the win column in their next matchup. They remain on the road when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. ET.