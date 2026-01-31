BThe NBA announced on Saturday that Philadelphia 76ers wing Paul George would be suspended for 25 games for violating the league’s anti-drug program, as per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. His suspension will began immediately as the 76ers are at home to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Following the NBA’s official announcement that Paul George had been suspended over the league’s anti-drug policy, the 76ers’ wing released a statement via Shams Charania of ESPN explaining the situation and taking responsibility for his actions.

“Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication,” George wrote. “I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates and the Philly fans for my poor decision making during this process.”

“I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return.”

Looking ahead at the 76ers’ upcoming schedule, a 25-game suspension would put George’s probable return around March 25 as the 76ers host the Chicago Bulls. That would give the team a little less than one month to re-integrate George back in the lineup before a potential playoff push.

The 76ers are currently in the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference standings at 26-21. They are only one game ahead of the No. 7 Orlando Magic who are also on a two-game win streak.

George is in his second season with the 76ers after signing as a free agent in the 2024 offseason. He made a return this year after having last season cut short due to injury. He’s appeared in a total of 27 games so far, at a little over 30 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 42.4 percent shooting from the field, 38.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 85.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.