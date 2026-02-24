The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. Joel Embiid is on the official NBA injury report, listed as questionable. Embiid is dealing with right knee injury management and right shin soreness after missing the team's last five games.

Of course, injuries have come thick and fast in the NBA and while the 76ers have multiple big absences to deal with including Paul George’s suspension, the Pacers have crippling availability issues. Tyrese Haliburton’s absence is compounded by Pascal Siakam’s potentially missing the game with a left wrist injury, alongside a host of players who are confirmed to be out for last year’s finalists, per the official injury report.

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Pacers

Joel Embiid’s status will likely be a game-time decision. Currently sitting at 31-26, the Sixers are clinging to sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

They recently snapped a four-game skid with a massive 135-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, spurred by Tyrese Maxey's 39 points and a season-best 56.8% shooting display from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Pacers (15-43) are trying to stop a three-game home losing streak after a tight 134-130 loss to Dallas, despite 30 points from Pascal Siakam.

When healthy, Embiid is as dominant as ever. The former MVP is averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 49.4% from the field.

He has also historically thrived against Indiana, averaging 31 points and 11 assists in 22 career games against them, his highest scoring average against any Eastern Conference opponent. Joel Embiid did play in the Sixers’ earlier meeting against the Pacers this season in Philadelphia on Jan. 19, posting a game-high 30 points.

76ers injury report

Joel Embiid: Questionable (Right knee injury management / right shin soreness)

MarJon Beauchamp: Doubtful (G League – Two-Way)

Paul George: Out (League suspension)

Johni Broome: Out (Right knee meniscus tear)

Pacers injury report

Micah Potter: Probable (Left ankle sprain)

Kam Jones: Questionable (Lower back soreness)

T.J. McConnell: Questionable (Right hamstring soreness)

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable (Lower back injury management)

Quenton Jackson: Questionable (G League – Two-Way)

Taelon Peter: Questionable (G League – Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson: Questionable (G League – Two-Way)

Pascal Siakam: Doubtful (Left wrist sprain)

Johnny Furphy: Out (Right ACL tear)

Tyrese Haliburton: Out (Right Achilles tendon tear)

Aaron Nesmith: Out (Right ankle sprain)

Obi Toppin: Out (Right foot stress fracture)

Ivica Zubac: Out (Left ankle sprain)