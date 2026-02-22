The Philadelphia 76ers came into the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday looking to snap a three-game losing streak that began before the All-Star break. About midway through the second quarter, the 76ers were in a close battle with the Pelicans. And that was when 76ers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. let NBA ref Scott Foster know exactly what he thought of him.

With a momentary pause in the game right before the Pelicans were to shoot free-throws, Kelly Oubre was caught on the mic telling Scott Foster that he was a horrible ref.

“I wasn’t cursing… I said you are a horrible ref. ” Kelly Oubre Jr. to Scott Foster 😳pic.twitter.com/jbXEmolepa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 22, 2026

That isn’t Oubre’s first run-in with the officials in his career. During the 2023-24 season, Oubre was fined $50,000 along with 76ers head coach Nick Nurse for an outburst after a perceived no-call during a loss to the LA Clippers. Back in 2019 when he was with the Phoenix Suns, Oubre was fined $10,000 for what was deemed inappropriate language directed towards an official.

Article Continues Below

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Oubre is now in his third season with the 76ers after signing as a free agent ahead of the 2023-24 season. This season, Oubre has appeared in 33 games, including 28 starts, at a little over 32 minutes per game.

Oubre’s been averaging 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 36 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 75.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Overall, Oubre is in his 11th season in the NBA. He began his career with the Washington Wizards, and has also played for the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.