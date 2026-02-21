The Philadelphia 76ers were widely expected to pull off a cost-cutting move prior to the trade deadline, as this is how their front office has operated over the past few seasons. They have shown an aversion to paying the luxury tax, and for better or for worse, they have made sure that they don't stray above the tax apron.

However, the 76ers found the tax savings they've been looking for in an unexpected place. They traded Jared McCain, their first-round pick in 2024 who showed so much promise before tearing his meniscus, to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2026 first-round pick (from the Houston Rockets) and three second-round picks.

Now, McCain is hitting his stride for the reigning champions. On Friday night, he put up 21 points on 7-12 shooting from the field in a 105-86 win for the Thunder over the Brooklyn Nets. He starred for an OKC team that was missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, and McCain's emergence has given OKC more room to rest those key guys — much to the 76ers fans' chagrin.

76ers fans cry about the loss of Jared McCain after big night for OKC

The 76ers' decision to trade McCain was a stunning development, as it looked like he was going to be part of the team's core for the foreseeable future considering how well he played in his rookie season.

Now, McCain is playing well for the Thunder, and 76ers fans' hearts are broken that the man they drafted is hooping for a different team in just his sophomore campaign.

Sixers fans rn after trading Jared McCain https://t.co/50ysWG7DFf pic.twitter.com/QM3mv0TSnt — ChillinVari (@ChillinVari) February 21, 2026

“Jared McCain playing so well shows how bad Nick Nurse is with this roster,” X user @Youdownwith_LNV wrote.

“Sixers gave Jared McCain away for practically nothing. Unserious organization,” @TimeoutSPORTS3 added.

“I was right about Jared McCain. I mean, SAM PRESTI traded for him,” @Glenjr1988 furthered.

76ers president Daryl Morey said that they were “selling high” on McCain. Only time will tell if that truly is the case. It's not looking good for Philly at present, however.