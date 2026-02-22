At a time when the Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with multiple major absences, including that of Joel Embiid and the suspension of Paul George, they have been dealt another injury blow. Since being selected 35th overall by the 76ers in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft, Johni Broome has played just 11 games, even being sent to the Delaware Blue Coats on G League assignment.

However, as per Forbes Sports’ NBA insider Adam Zagoria, Broome has been dealt a significant setback after the Philadelphia 76ers confirmed the 23-year-old center suffered a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee during a recent G League outing. The injury occurred in a loss to the Maine Celtics, cutting short a standout performance which saw him produce 27 points in just 23 minutes before exiting.

While the organization has not provided a recovery timeline, Broome is now set to consult with medical professionals “to determine the next steps of his treatment plan.” Broome has logged only 55 NBA minutes across 11 appearances with Philadelphia, scoring 10 points on 4-for-19 shooting while operating outside Nick Nurse’s primary rotation.

However, his developmental production has been impossible to ignore. Across roughly two dozen G League contests, the 6-foot-10 big man has averaged around 22 points, eight rebounds, and over three assists per game while producing 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per appearance.

The standout performance came back in January against the College Park Skyhawks, when Broome erupted for a whopping 50 points and 17 rebounds in a 155-140 victory, proving his immense potential. As things stand however, the focus will be on recovering quickly at a time when the 76ers are already thin in their frontcourt, especially with Embiid’s consistent troubles.

Regardless, despite the injuries, Broome has been sparingly used and last played for Philadelphia during the 138-89 blowout loss against the New York Knicks, back in early February.